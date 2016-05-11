Danish government to recommend Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet - sources

COPENHAGEN May 11 The Danish government will
recommend the purchase of 27 F-35 stealth fighter jets built by
U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp, two sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The recommendation, first reported by Denmark's TV2 News,
will be followed by a public comment period, said one source,
who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Denmark would be the 11th country to buy the radar-evading
fighter jets, joining the United States, Britain, Australia,
Turkey, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and
Japan, which have already placed orders.
The decision marks a victory for Lockheed, which is still
chasing orders in Canada and several other countries. It marks a
setback for Boeing Co, another U.S. weapons maker that
mounted an expensive last-ditch marketing effort for its older
F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the Eurofighter consortium that
includes Airbus Group SE.
