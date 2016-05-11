Denmark picks Lockheed Martin to supply 27 fighter jets -TV

COPENHAGEN May 11 The Danish government has picked U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp to supply 27 of its F-35 Lightning fighter jets, TV2 News said on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Denmark's decision has been closely watched, as several other nations also have to decide whether to replace their aged warplanes with Lockheed Martin's brand new F-35 or choose cheaper, older-generation planes such as Super Hornets.

An expert group formed by the Danish Ministry of Defence last month concluded that the F-35 Lightning was a better option than Eurofighter's Typhoon or Boeing Co's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Erik Matzen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alexander Smith)