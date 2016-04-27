CORRECTED-Big banks should curb dividends, share buybacks - BIS

(Removes erroneous final 2 paragraphs on leverage)
By Jamie McGeever and Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 27 The amount of cash big banks
have used to fund share buybacks and dividend payouts since 2007
has topped $1.7 trillion, a huge figure that could be better
used to strengthen their capital or lend, the Bank for
International Settlements said on Wednesday.
The accumulated spend on buybacks and dividends between 2007
and 2014 period was $1.73 trillion, far outstripping the extra
$405 billion in retained profits they kept on their books over
the period, BIS data showed.
Major banks generally hold capital above the tougher minimum
requirements introduced after taxpayers had to shore up the
sector during the financial crisis. But they say it is difficult
to design a profitable business model until all new banking
rules are finalised and some existing ones eased.
Banks are anxious to attract and keep investors at a time of
lower profitability, and boosting dividends is one way of doing
this.
But dividend payouts and share buybacks erode bank capital,
Hyun Song Shin, head of research at the BIS, said on Wednesday.
And the trend is accelerating, calling into question banks'
complaints that they're struggling to raise the necessary equity
and capital required of them by tougher regulation.
"If banks feel constrained by regulation, then ploughing
more of the bank's profits back as retained earnings and not
dissipating its capital through share buybacks solves the
problem," Shin told Reuters.
"This is better from the viewpoint of the broader public
interest than loosening regulation and inviting greater
leverage," he said.
The data from the BIS, the Switzerland-based forum of major
central banks, cover 56 banks in advanced economies around the
world, including the biggest U.S., European and Japanese
institutions.
Accumulated share buybacks topped $1 trillion in 2014, while
accumulated dividend payouts totaled $696 billion.
Retained earnings, the stock of profits over the lifetime of
the banks not paid out to shareholders, rose to $1.39 trillion
from $988 billion over the period.
The data echo euro zone bank figures published by the BIS
earlier this month. Shin told an audience in Frankfurt then that
it was in the public interest for banks to hold more of their
earnings because better-capitalised companies can fund
themselves more cheaply and, therefore, are in a better position
to lend.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Patrick Graham and Huw Jones;
Editing by Dominic Evans)