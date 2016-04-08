Owners of Swiss payment firm Global Blue test appetite for $2.3 bln sale -sources

| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 The owners of Swiss firm Global
Blue are sounding out prospective bidders for their shopping
tax-refund payment firm Global Blue, a deal that could value it
at close to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
Silver Lake and Partners Group, which share control
of a business known for its tax-free shopping network, have
signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) with a series of
interested parties, which include some European buyout funds,
one of the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.
Silver Lake and Partners Group declined to comment.
Based in Eysins, near Geneva, Global Blue provides VAT sales
tax refunds, currency conversion and other services to more than
100,000 customers a day.
It serves tourists who buy luxury goods while abroad and has
been backed by private equity investors for the past nine years,
with Silver Lake and Partners Group being the latest funds to
come onboard in 2012.
Global Blue's tax free shopping network, which consists of
270,000 partners among retailers, brands and hotels in 43
countries, allows for savings of up to 19 percent on goods
purchased abroad, according to its website.
The business, which is chaired by Silver Lake managing
director Christian Lucas, has drawn interest from several
bidders but a sale process has yet to start, the sources said.
Another source said the company has been on the market for
weeks, if not months, as its owners are reviewing options to
exit the business and maximise value.
Global Blue posted 115 million euros in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the
year to end March 2015, representing a 13 percent drop on the
previous year, according to a Moody's report, which mentioned
restructuring charges and costs linked to digital investments.
The report, published in September, added that the company's
underlying earnings growth remained solid, with turnover growth
of more than seven percent in the 12 months to March 2015 and
gross profit up over four percent during the same period.
RISK FACTOR
Global Blue is heavily reliant on Chinese, Middle Eastern
and Russian tourists who use its network to purchase goods tax
free, and as such could appeal to Asian buyers seeking access to
European markets, one of the sources said.
Silver Lake and Partners Group, which bought the business
four years ago for about 1 billion euros and were looking to
profit from a digitization push, are now grappling with the
weakening of Asian and Russian markets which have caused a
slowdown in consumer spending.
Some private equity funds may find the business too
dependent on tax refund legislation, making it vulnerable to
possible losses in the event of new tax rules, said another
source close to one of the potential bidders.
"Some funds and lenders won't take the risk. That said, it's
never happened yet and the concept is well recognized," he said.
Buyout funds recently backed another tax free shopping firm
in Ireland, Fintrax Group, which was sold in November by
London-based Exponent Private Equity to French investment firm
Eurazeo in a deal which valued the business at 550
million euros.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Eric Auchard in
Frankfurt and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Keith Weir)