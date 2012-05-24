Private equity shops buy Global Blue for 1 bln eur

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON May 24 Private equity groups Silver Lake and Partners Group have agreed to buy Swiss-based tax-free shopping business Global Blue for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from rival Equistone, another signal that buyouts are picking up.
Silver Lake and Partners Group beat a handful of other buyout groups including BC Partners, EQT and TH Lee to buy the fast-growing business.
Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, Global Blue's tax-free shopping business helps overseas travellers into Europe reclaim sales tax on their shopping and offers its service through more than 270,000 retail locations worldwide.
Equistone, formerly Barclays Private Equity, bought Global Blue in 2007 in a deal valuing the business at 360 million euros. Since then, Global Blue revenues have doubled earnings before interest, tax amortisation and depreciation have nearly tripled to 97 million euros.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.