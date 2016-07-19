TREASURIES-Prices advance as risk tolerance slides with weak stocks

* Ten-year yields could fall to 1.15 to 1.10 percent range -SocGen * U.S. yields edge higher after upbeat U.S. housing starts (Adds U.S. data, comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as risk appetite soured following declines in stocks, weighed down by a drop in oil prices and poor consumer sentiment data in Germany. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds fell as a result after three days of gains while those on the short end of the curve were mixed. U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, in line with overall weakness in global equities. Global bond yields were also weaker in general, with German 10-year bunds at -0.084 percent. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, did inch higher after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in June, while building permits increased 1.5 percent last month. "U.S. data since the nonfarm payrolls report for June has been better than expected and so that has resulted in slightly higher yields," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "But this overwhelming demand for Treasuries is sure to keep the yields even lower," he added. Demand for Treasuries in almost all auctions and in the secondary market has been robust given negative yields in major economies such as Japan and Germany, analysts said. Societe Generale, in a recent research note, suggested that given investors' healthy appetite for Treasuries, it estimated that U.S. 10-year yields could fall to the 1.15 to 1.10 percent range. In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.564 percent, down from 1.587 percent late on Monday. U.S. 30-year bond prices were higher as well, up 12/32 in price, yielding 2.285 percent, down from 2.302 percent late Monday. U.S. two-year notes were little changed in price, with a yield of 0.697 percent. July 19 Tuesday 10:27AM New York / 1427 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-31/32 0.40625 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-40/256 0.125 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.3225 0.3273 0.000 Six-month bills 0.43 0.4369 0.000 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.6979 0.008 Three-year note 99-188/256 0.8402 -0.003 Five-year note 100-4/256 1.1217 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.3844 -0.019 10-year note 100-136/256 1.5663 -0.021 30-year bond 104-156/256 2.2859 -0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -14.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)