UPDATE 2-Bond index slide is latest sign debt's long rally is ending

* Bonds set for biggest two-week loss in decades
* Questions over whether 30-year rally in debt at an end
* Banks up forecasts, negative yield universe shrinks
* Contrarian bond funds rack up huge gains in market rout
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Nov 18 Global bonds were set for their
biggest two-week loss in decades on Friday, the latest signal
that a 30-year rally in debt markets may be choked off by rising
inflation expectations with more investors deserting them.
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election has
firmed bets that an era of austerity is ending, offering the
possibility that fiscal stimulus in some of the world's biggest
economies will lead to faster growth and higher inflation.
Consumer price growth erodes the value of bonds that carry
fixed rates of interest, while equities offer more attractive
returns to investors as economies expand.
Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index is poised to record a 4
percent loss over the last fortnight, its steepest fall
since at least 1990, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Global Bond Index is set to shed 1.75 percent over
the same period, its worst run since at least 1997.
"Turning point is a big phrase ... but it feels like we are
heading back to normal levels," Florian Hense, an economist at
Berenberg said.
"We haven't seen moves like this in a long time ... there
has been a massive shift from bond to equity markets."
Trump's plans to boost spending have been the catalyst for
the latest rout in bond markets, but they followed a rebound in
commodity prices and expectations Britain may inject its own
fiscal stimulus. Meanwhile, the European Commission has called
on the 19-country euro zone to loosen budget policy next year.
Expectations for long-term inflation in the U.S. have surged
to their highest levels in two-years, while euro
equivalents are at 10-month peaks.
Those have hauled up U.S. bond yields, which move inversely
to prices. On Friday, 10-year yields were set for
their biggest two-week rise since November 2001.
The difference between short-dated and long-dated
yields, another key gauge of inflation expectations
known as the curve, is at its steepest in nearly a year.
"Trump is a huge booster, an amplifier, of an idea that
started before. I think we are past this inflexion point in
terms of inflation," Pictet economist Frederik Ducrozet said.
"The shift towards less monetary, more fiscal stimulus
started before, Trump is just pushing this idea to the extreme."
The yield gap between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and their
German counterparts grew to a record-wide 207 basis points on
Friday, Tradeweb data showed.
Investors pulled $14.3 billion from U.S. bond funds over the
last three weeks including nearly $6 billion in the latest week,
according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Contrarian bond funds that bet on bond prices to fall, on
the other hand, have enjoyed a boon during the current bond
rout.
ProShares UltraShort 20-plus Year Treasury exchange-traded
fund, whose prices correspond with twice the move of a bond
index it tracks, rose 17.9 percent in two weeks, the ETF's
second-biggest such gain ever.
BOOM TO BUST
The bond market rout stands in marked contrast to a rally in
June. Fears then about the fall-out from Britain's decision to
leave the European Union rattled investors and drove them into
safe-haven debt.
A number of banks at that time forecast deeply negative bond
yields in the euro area. But in recent weeks they have revised
those estimates higher, in another sign that the tide may have
turned for bonds.
With bond yields soaring, the pool of government bonds with
a negative yield, which means investors effectively pay for the
privilege of lending money, is in decline.
According Fitch Ratings, $10.4 trillion of sovereign bonds
had a negative yield at the start of November, down from $11.7
trillion in June.
The selloff has bought relief to the European Central Bank,
which has been struggling to source eligible bonds for its asset
purchase programme.
Tradeweb data shows that around 23 percent of euro zone
government bonds now yield less than the ECB's deposit rate of
minus 0.4 percent, which marks the lower limit for asset
purchases. That is down from 25 percent last month and 28
percent in September.
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, the average yield of
bonds in circulation has returned to positive territory after
falling below zero percent for the first time in June.
Some of the sharpest selling in euro zone bond markets has
come in countries considered vulnerable to political risk, such
as France and Italy.
In Italy, where a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform
could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, 10-year yields are
close to their highest levels in more than a year.
The gap between 10-year bond yields in France, which goes to
the polls in 2017, and top-rated German peers is close to its
widest level since July 2015.
And with the U.S. election results putting a focus on the
prospects for higher growth and inflation under a new
government, market rate expectations have started to shift.
Money markets are starting to price in one or more U.S. rate
hikes next year, a sea change from before the election when they
priced in a less than 50 percent chance of a 2017 rate hike.
In the euro zone, investors are starting to price in a slim
chance that the ECB will raise rates next year for the first
time since 2011.
