REFILE-Chilled by sub-zero rates, investors urge central bank rethink

By John Geddie and Marc Jones
LONDON Feb 11 Fears that the negative interest
rates employed by a growing band of central banks could be doing
irreparable damage to the financial sector are spurring a search
for even more radical alternatives.
A rout in bank debt and equity markets over recent weeks has
led many investors to speculate that negative rates, effectively
a tax on banks designed to encourage them to lend, are now part
of the problem rather than the solution.
Alternatives such as complex tiered interest rates,
purchases of bank debt and shares or even a tax on hard cash are
all being touted by radical thinkers.
The Bank of Japan has just become the latest central bank to
join the sub-zero club, Sweden took its rates even deeper into
negative territory on Thursday and markets are betting the
European Central Bank will shave another 10 or 20 basis points
of its -0.3 percent deposit rate next month.
With some economists talking about the potential for another
global recession, even the U.S. Federal Reserve, which in
December raised rates for the first time in a decade, is
analysing the prospect of a turn negative.
"It is not a coincidence that strains in the banking sector
follow the Bank of Japan's decision to cut interest rates into
negative territory," said Richard McGuire, head of interest rate
strategy at Rabobank. "You are cutting off your nose to spite
your face."
This week's selloff has brought long-acknowledged drawbacks
of negative rates sharply into focus. European bank shares have
slumped to new multi-year lows and the cost of
insuring subordinated bank debt is now up more than 80 percent
this year.
Sub-zero rates effectively charge banks that park cash at
the central bank, but those costs are difficult to pass on
because customers can pull their money out of their accounts and
leave the banks with big holes in their balance sheets.
ALTERNATIVE THINKING
The central banks can soften these blows by limiting what
their negative rates are applied to. The Bank of Japan is using
different tiers of rates, for example, and the ECB has discussed
similar measures.
Frankfurt is unlikely to implement that kind of approach yet
though. Such tinkering can dull the intended impact, which is to
get the economy moving, but with the banking sector fretting
over negative rates, the search is on for alternatives.
ECB policymakers have in the past discussed including bank
and corporate debt or riskier asset-backed securities (ABS) in
their 1.5 trillion euro ($1.7 trillion) bond-buying scheme and
free-thinking chief economist Peter Praet has even mentioned
shares or gold as theoretical options.
Most of those steps are tricky, because the ECB would need
to do it across 19 euro zone countries, but not impossible. The
ideas of buying government bonds and negative rates were spoken
of as virtually dark arts until a year or two ago.
"There has been nothing ruled out on purpose," Pictet Wealth
Management's European economist Frederik Ducrozet said.
There are precedents, too. During the Asian crisis of the
late 1990s, Hong Kong's central bank bought up roughly 20
percent of locally-listed blue-chip shares and the Bank of Japan
has been doing it recently by buying up equity Exchange Traded
Funds.
Other ideas floated by economists and academics for the ECB
include a loan scheme that effectively pays banks to take cash,
or intervention in inflation-linked derivatives which would prop
up market forecasts for consumer price growth.
BLUNT INSTRUMENT
If deeper negative rates mean banks are charged ever larger
penalties on deposits, there is the assumption that at some
point they will transfer the money into physical cash and stuff
it underground in vaults with armed guards.
Even at zero interest and after paying the guards, it would
still give them a better return. Some academics last year
discussed taxing or getting rid of physical cash, but that would
only exacerbate the strain on banks.
Yet despite the recent market unease about the effects on
the financial system of increasingly negative interest rates,
for now at least they seem to be the central bankers' weapon of
choice.
JP Morgan said this week the ECB could cut rates to -0.7
percent by the middle of the year and theoretically at least go
as low as -4.5 percent over time.
And if that doesn't make heads spin, the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which has only just raised rates, could slash them back
to -1.3 percent, the Bank of England to -2.5 percent and Japan
to -3.45 percent, JPMorgan added.
"It is the analogy of the toolbox," said the head of
pan-European fixed income at Aberdeen Asset Management, Neil
Murray.
"If you really need a drill, but you've never heard of a
drill and you've only got a hammer, then you will probably just
keep on hammering."
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones; Additional reporting
by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)