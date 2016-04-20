Top euro zone firms may soon see investors pay to lend to them

* Bonds with sub-zero yields already sold in Switzerland
* 15 euro zone firms have bonds trading at negative yields
* ECB expected to detail corporate bond scheme on Thursday
By John Geddie and Laura Benitez
LONDON, April 20 (Reuters/IFR) - Awash with cheap cash, the
euro zone's top companies may soon get the same free ride their
governments have taken in recent years: investors paying for the
chance to lend to them.
The European Central Bank is expected to lay out plans to
buy corporate bonds under its quantitative easing scheme on
Thursday. That plan could depress borrowing costs already at
record lows and see some companies sell debt at negative yields.
While these deals may remain rare, more than a dozen euro
zone companies have already seen yields on existing bonds fall
below zero.
Yield is an investor's return on a bond - a combination of
the regular interest paid and the difference between its sale
and redemption price.
Negative-yielding bonds tend to have negligible or zero
coupons and are sold at a price higher than that at which they
will be redeemed at maturity. Investors in these bonds can only
profit if they sell the bond at a higher price to another
investor before its expiry.
Two international companies have already sold
negative-yielding bonds in Switzerland, where central bank rates
are even lower than the euro zone's. And in recent weeks French
pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and German insurer Allianz
ALVG.DE> have, in a rare move, issued bonds that offer no
regular interest payments.
This is familiar territory for government bonds. Around $7
trillion of such debt carries negative yields, according to
JPMorgan. In the euro zone, Germany has sold five-year bonds at
negative yields.
"It is all about relative value and even negatively yielding
credits can look attractive when compared to core government
bonds," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM, part of
Wells Fargo Asset Management, which manages $480 billion.
ODDITY
In the last few weeks, Sanofi and Allianz have sold bonds
with no coupons and a barely positive yield.
But trading in existing bonds shows there is demand for euro
zone company debt at sub-zero yields, albeit no firm has yet
tried to launch a new bond at these levels.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch data shows 15 companies,
including French utility GDF Suez, German pharmaceuticals firm
Bayer and Belgian telecoms company Belgacom have
bonds trading at negative yields.
While there may not be as deep a buyer base for
negative-yielding corporate bonds as there is for government
bonds which banks must hold for regulatory purposes, analysts
say some investors may have few other options.
Funds could be forced to buy these bonds because they have
mandates based on companies' credit ratings or whether they are
in a bond index. Others may see value in the pick-up to
interbank lending rates or government bond yields.
Coca Cola and a subsidiary of U.S. manufacturer
Danaher in late 2015 issued two-year bonds with sub-zero
yields in Switzerland, although they were small in size at just
200 million francs ($208.18 million) and 100 million francs,
respectively.
"It is an oddity that you could see euro zone corporate
bonds sold at negative yields but I don't see any operational
reason why it couldn't happen," Srikanth Sankaran, European
credit strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.
"Whether this becomes a bigger theme depends on how
aggressive the ECB is with its negative rates strategy and its
purchase programme."
The ECB has said it will start buying non-financial
corporate bonds towards the end of the second quarter of 2016
although it has not specified their share of its 80 billion
euros of monthly purchases.
Morgan Stanley estimates the ECB will buy around 3.5 billion
a month, and Sankaran said any reference on Thursday to larger
volumes or specific targets for corporate borrowing costs could
further depress yields and make a negative-yielding bond issue
more likely.
Firms are making the most of plunging market rates. Since
the ECB said on March 10 it would buy corporate bonds, issuance
of investment grade corporate debt has surpassed 42 billion
euros -- almost as much as volumes in the year to that point.
But it is not for everyone. Johan Gyllenhoff, group
treasurer at Swedish energy firm Vattenfall, cautioned that the
"temptation of free money" has to be weighed against the cost of
holding excess cash.
Some euro zone banks, trying to pass on the taxes on excess
cash charged by the ECB, have started charging companies for
debit accounts.
It may take a specific set of circumstances for the first
corporate bond to be sold at a negative yield in the euro zone,
but in this golden moment for company treasurers, very few are
now betting against it.
"We are in uncharted territory so it is difficult to say it
is not possible," said Alexandre Caminade, chief investment
officer for European credit at Allianz Global Investors.
($1 = 0.9607 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)