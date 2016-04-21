In-flight music company willfully violated UMG copyrights -U.S. judge

(Adds details from ruling, background on case)
By Andrew Chung
April 21 In-flight entertainment provider Global
Eagle Entertainment Inc willfully infringed the
copyrights of thousands of Universal Music Group songs, a U.S.
judge has ruled, potentially exposing the company to hundreds of
millions of dollars in damages.
U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles said on
Wednesday the record company, a unit of Vivendi SA,
showed that Global Eagle and its subsidiary, Inflight
Productions Ltd, were "repeatedly making the business decision
to continue its unauthorized use" of the songs. The performers
included Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and other popular artists.
A trial to determine damages is scheduled for next month.
Los Angeles-based Global Eagle provides airlines with
passenger in-flight entertainment options, including movies,
television and music. The company serves more than 200 carriers
worldwide, according to its website.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Thursday, Global Eagle said it intended to appeal the
decision and would vigorously defend itself at the upcoming
trial. A company representative could not immediately be
reached.
In a statement, a spokesman for Universal Music said the
company was gratified by the ruling. "With the upcoming trial on
damages, we hope to send a strong message on the value of music,
and deter future infringement," he said.
Global Eagle used more than 4,500 sound recordings and
compositions without permission, according to court filings.
Federal copyright law allows for a statutory maximum of
$150,000 in damages per song, meaning Global Eagle could be
liable for more than $675 million. Courts, however, typically do
not award the maximum amount.
Universal Music filed suit in 2014 alleging Global Eagle
stole the label's recordings for use in passenger entertainment
systems as playlists or on-demand performances, but did not pay
licensing fees.
On Wednesday, Wu said that not only did Global Eagle
infringe the label's works, but that the violations were
willful.
The company collected money from the airlines for copyright
licenses "in anticipation that it would one day need to make
amends" for its unauthorized use of the songs, but failed to put
any licenses in place, Wu said.
Universal Music also included American Airlines Group Inc
in the lawsuit, but both sides settled last year.
The case is UMG Recordings, Inc et al v. Global Eagle
Entertainment, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California, No. 14-cv-3466.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)