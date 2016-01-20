India cenbank chief says global monetary easing has run its course

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Monetary easing by central banks across the globe has reached its limits and prolonged stimulus raises the risk of distortions in asset prices, India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
"Monetary stimulus has largely run its course," Rajan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
UBS Chairman and former Bundesbank chief Axel Weber echoed Rajan, saying central banks had very little room to manoeuvre and that it was now up to politicians to put structural reforms in place that would spur growth. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating