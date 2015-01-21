WRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada delivers shock rate cut as ECB gears up for QE

| OTTAWA/FRANKFURT
OTTAWA/FRANKFURT Jan 21 The Bank of Canada
joined the list of "unpredictable" central banks on Wednesday
with a shock quarter point rate cut as the European Central Bank
prepared a 600 billion euro ($695 billion) bond-buying program
aimed at lifting Europe out of its economic doldrums.
The Canadian move came in response to a sharp drop in oil
prices that hit the commodity-dependent economy, expected to
grow by just 1.5 percent in the first half of this year compared
with the central bank's previous forecast of 2.4 percent.
The surprise move follows Denmark's rate cut this week and a
shock Jan. 15 decision by the Swiss National Bank to drop its
cap on the Swiss currency against the euro and cut its rates
further, likely in anticipation of the ECB's money printing
plan, which appears set to weaken the euro.
Rising deflationary risks also seem to be registering at the
Bank of England where two policymakers on Wednesday ditched
their long-standing calls for an end to record-low interest
rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which appears committed to a rate
rise this year, meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, although it is
not expected to act until June of this year, at the earliest.
The global economy outside of the United States has turned
distinctly gloomy, with Japan and Europe struggling to gain
traction. A slump in oil prices to below $50 a barrel has added
to deflationary concerns and to worries that the global economy
is struggling with a widespread deficit in growth.
"We think in light of recent developments, it is clear that
QE is coming, and knowing (ECB President Mario) Draghi's
knowledge of markets, it is unlikely he will disappoint - either
by holding off on QE or announcing a smaller-sized program,"
Vasileios Gkionakis, head of global foreign exchange strategy at
UniCredit Bank in London said in a report.
Central bankers from Turkey to China have weighed in with
rate cuts recently as the global economic outlook has dimmed.
That has raised the stakes for the world's "big three" central
banks of the Fed, Bank of Japan and the ECB and made policy
decisions more tricky and potentially more risky.
The Federal Reserve is the sole major central bank that may
be juggling with a near term rate hike, especially as skepticism
grows at the Bank of England and the ECB is heading the opposite
way.
"The ECB has a huge task this week to restore confidence and
trust in financial markets," said Jaisal Pastakia, investment
manager at Heartwood Investment Management. "The ECB's record
has been commendable ... but the stakes are getting higher."
With the likely start date for the ECB bond buying program
imminent and only one other opportunity at the beginning of
March for governors to agree details, pressure will be high on
them to finalize talks and announce the mechanics on Thursday.
Central bankers need to decide how far the ECB goes in
meeting demands from Germany's Bundesbank for the risk of the
scheme to rest with national central banks in countries from
Greece to Italy, rather than with the ECB. ECB President Mario
Draghi will speak to the media at 1330 GMT on Thursday.
The duration of the program is highly significant but also
contested because Germany is troubled by the concept of
bond-buying, particularly any government bond purchases, and
wants to limit its scale.
SLOWING CHINA ADDS TO GLOBAL WOES
China and the United States are the only major economies
growing at a meaningful rate yet Beijing has also signaled
concerns over growth with more than $8 billion of injections of
short term loans into the banking system on Wednesday.
The move followed data on Tuesday that showed the world's
second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent last year, the weakest
rate since China was hit by sanctions in 1990 after the
Tiananmen Square crackdown.
China cut rates on Nov. 24 for the first time in two years
due to slower factory growth and a stalling property market,
although People's Bank of China chief Zhou Xiaochuan on
Wednesday sought to downplay economic risks.
"Generally, if the average indicator of the Chinese economy
is OK, the way for the central bank to have a specific policy
targeted to the real estate market is difficult," he told the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
That leaves the Fed on its own with its plans to lift rates
above zero for the first time in six years despite the potential
for a huge undershoot in the bank's inflation target.
"There is no need to rush to raise rates; at the same time
we want to make sure that we appropriately act in a way that we
don't get behind the curve," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams told reporters on Friday.
The U.S. economy added 1.7 million jobs in 2014 alone and
likely expanded by 2.6 percent in the year.
While it will be hit by falling global demand, U.S. imports
and exports of goods account for less than a quarter of gross
domestic product, compared with China's near 50 percent, meaning
it is more insulated from the global economy due to the huge
size of its domestic market.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
