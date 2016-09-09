Deutsche Bank sees world economy, investment reversing for the next 35 years

LONDON, Sept 9 Global economic growth will be so
slow over the next 35 years that policymakers will struggle to
meet the significant economic, social and political challenges
that results, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.
And unlike the past 35 years, inflation and bond yields will
rise over the next three decades, said the report, which was
cited by bond traders on Friday as a reason for a selloff in
fixed income markets that pushed bond yields up to levels not
seen for months. Stock markets around the world also fell.
The detailed annual study from one of the world's biggest
banks argued that all the conditions underlying the previous 35
years of rising global growth and prosperity are fading.
"We're about to see a reshaping of the world order that has
dictated economics, politics, policy and asset prices from
around 1980 to the present day," Deutsche's report said.
"Given that this current cycle has lasted around 35 years,
it's possible that the next cycle ... will also last many
decades. Extrapolation of the last 35 years could be the most
dangerous mistake made by investors, politicians and central
bankers," it said.
It said asset valuations in major developed countries have
never been higher, for reasons unique to the 1980-present day
period.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, effectively the global
benchmark interest rate, leapt to 1.67 percent, its
highest since Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European
Union.
Germany's 10-year yield rose sharply too, popping above zero
for the first time since the Brexit vote. Wall
Street slid more than 1 percent, also the biggest decline since
June.
According to Deutsche, common themes over the next 35 years
will include: lower real growth, higher inflation, less
international trade, more controlled migration, lower corporate
profits as a share of gross domestic product and negative real
returns in bonds.
