GLOBAL ECONOMY-Worldwide factory activity picks up in October

* U.S. factory growth hits 2-1/2-yr high -ISM
* Chinese factories lead Asian upturn
* Global demand boosts Britain too
By Herbert Lash, Natalie Thomas and Andy Bruce
NEW YORK/BEIJING, Nov 1 Manufacturing expanded
around the world in October, with business surveys on Friday
showing U.S. factory output growing at its fastest pace in 2-1/2
years and Asian manufacturers reporting the fastest upturn in
months, led by China.
The latest batch of purchasing managers indexes (PMIs),
which survey thousands of manufacturers worldwide, showed U.S.
factory activity rising more than expected despite a partial
U.S. government shutdown during the first 16 days of the month.
Manufacturing activity also picked up in Canada, where
growth rose to its strongest level in two and a half years,
while Brazilian manufacturers eked out their first gain in four
months but Mexico's factories remained stagnant.
The PMIs point to a gradual improvement in global economic
activity even though surveys from most major economies in
Europe, including those for the euro zone, will be released next
week because of a holiday. UK manufacturing sustained a solid
rate of expansion.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
U.S. factory activity rose to 56.4 last month - its best showing
since April 2011 - from 56.2 in September. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a reading of 55.
The news triggered selling in the U.S. Treasuries market,
lifting yields. Along with Thursday's better-than-expected data
from the Chicago region, the latest ISM report suggests U.S.
manufacturing has maintained strength. If subsequent releases
show momentum in the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve could be
motivated to reduce its monthly bond purchases sooner than March
as currently anticipated.
October was the fifth consecutive month of quicker growth in
the American goods-producing sector since it contracted in May.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
"For the most part, this report continued to point to
strength in the factory sector," said RBS analysts in a note
about the U.S. figures. "It seems like the shutdown did little
to dampen the underlying strength in manufacturing in October."
The ISM report was far more upbeat than a separate index for
U.S. factory activity released on Friday by financial data firm
Markit, which hit a one-year low in October.
Demand for exports drove Asian manufacturing, with Chinese
factory growth hitting an 18-month high.
"Overall, the data is positive for global demand," said
Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS in Singapore. "There are
reasons to be optimistic, but cautiously optimistic," she said.
The raft of Asian PMIs pointed to strong export demand.
Taiwan's PMI reached its highest level since March 2012,
Indonesia's index hit a four-month high and Japan's PMI rose to
its strongest level in well over three years.
The major Asian economies of China, Japan, South Korea and
India reported new export orders expanding simultaneously for
the first time since May, which economists attributed partly to
the gradual improvement in Europe.
Britain, which has been at the forefront of Europe's
tentative economic recovery, saw continued growth.
Data company Markit said its October UK manufacturing PMI
edged slightly lower to 56.0 from a downwardly revised 56.3 in
September. But anything over 50 means expansion and the latest
number remains within striking distance of August's two-year
peak of 57.1.
"With the domestic economy recovering strongly, all
important export markets either growing or at least improving
and a broadly stable exchange rate, output in this key sector
looks set to contribute its share to the recovery," said
Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg.
ASIAN CHEER
China's official PMI rose to 51.4 in October from 51.1 in
September, topping expectations for a reading of 51.2.
A similar report from HSBC/Markit increased to 50.9, a
seven-month high. It showed a tick up in the pace of new
domestic and export orders, as well as the first increase in
employment in seven months.
"The PMI data for October shows a continued increase,
indicating a preliminary stabilization in the economy," Zhang
Liqun, an economist at the cabinet think-tank Development
Research Center, said in a statement released with the official
PMI.
China's reassuring PMI reading limited losses in Asian
stocks, which were under pressure after strong U.S. data added
to uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to
ease back on its current stimulus program.
India was the exception among a group of generally upbeat
PMI reports in Asia. Its HSBC/Markit PMI was unchanged at 49.6
in October, indicating the sector was contracting for a third
month, despite rising export orders.
The HSBC/Markit PMI for South Korea showed factory activity
expanded for the first time in five months in October and a
separate report said the value of exports in the month beat
expectations to hit a record high of $50.5 billion.
Factory activity in major exporter Taiwan, key to many
global tech supply chains, was running at its fastest pace since
March 2012, while Japan reported on Thursday that factory
activity grew at the fastest pace in more than three years.