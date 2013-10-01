GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. manufacturing growth picks up, Chinese factories struggle

* China PMIs edge up but raise questions about pace of
recovery
* Euro zone manufacturing eases, divergences remain between
countries
* U.S. manufacturing growth near 2-1/2-year high: ISM
* Rival U.S. factory index shows only modest growth
NEW YORK/BEIJING, Oct 1 U.S. manufacturing grew
last month at its fastest clip in nearly 2-1/2 years but
expansion in China's massive factory sector was slight and deep
divergences persisted in euro zone countries, surveys on Tuesday
showed.
The data, drawn from business surveys released on Tuesday,
highlighted the uneven nature of the global economic recovery.
Signs that China may be struggling were of particular concern
with a partial U.S. government shutdown and political crisis in
Italy already stoking uncertainty in financial markets.
Both China's official purchasing managers' index and a
separate one compiled by HSBC showed manufacturing grew by less
than expected in September.
Similar indexes measuring the factory sectors in India,
South Korea and Taiwan rose modestly.
"The question is, 'how sustainable is the recovery?'," said
Haibin Zhu, chief China economist for JP Morgan in Hong Kong,
referring to the world's second largest economy. "We are still
cautious. We see the recovery peaking in the third quarter and
slowing in the fourth quarter."
Analysts worry that China's economy, which has slowed this
year, may not rebound as quickly as hoped. Unlike in the past,
the government is reluctant to implement strong stimulus
policies for fear they could cause longer-term problems.
The United States has been picking up some of the slack,
with the economy having grown 2.5 percent in the second quarter.
Manufacturing, too, appears to be gaining momentum after having
contracted as recently as May.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity hits its highest level last month
since April, 2011, and firms added the most new workers in 15
months.
Canadian manufacturing also grew at its fastest pace in more
than a year, helped by a jump in new orders, while a report from
Japan on Monday showed manufacturing activity expanded in
September at its fastest pace since the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
"We're certainly seeing the developed world economies pick
up, and I'm still feeling pretty positive that they will
continue to improve," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at
RBC Global Asset Management in Toronto.
But weak global demand could remain a headwind, as evidenced
by a rival report from data firm Markit, whose Final U.S.
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for September fell to a
three-month low.
Fiscal problems in the United States could bite as well. A
stalemate over federal spending on Tuesday forced the first
partial U.S. government shutdown in 17 years, which could put up
to 1 million workers on unpaid leave. That could slow U.S.
growth and hurt global growth.
"The question will be whether it lasts longer than the
market expects and starts to bleed into confidence," Lascelles
said.
The U.S. government faces another deadline in coming weeks
to raise its debt ceiling of $16.7 trillion. Failure to do so
could cause a historic U.S. debt default.
In Europe, Italy is facing a government crisis of its own,
with Prime Minister Enrico Letta facing a vote of confidence on
Wednesday, raising questions about future stability and reforms.
Economic malaise in Italy, struggling to escape its longest
post-war recession, and other southern European countries is
keeping investors concerned about the long-term health of the
17-country euro zone, which narrowly emerged from a 1-1/2 year
recession in the spring.
Manufacturing growth in Italy and Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth biggest economies, eased off in September,
suggesting economic recovery there remains fragile. Battered
Greece's contraction deepened.
In France, the region's second biggest economy, factories
edged closer to pulling out of a 19-month slump but were still
contracting. Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew but saw the
pace of growth ease slightly from August. It was the result,
some analysts said, of weakness to its south.
"Italy disappointed, Spain ditto. Germany has been caught in
the backwash ... so no real improvement," said Peter Dixon at
Commerzbank. "There were some positive signs but we need more
information before we can say that this definitely marks a
turning point."
Across the channel and outside of the currency union, growth
in Britain's manufacturing sector eased slightly in September
from a two-year high the month before.
Manufacturing surveys in South Korea and India on Tuesday
showed activity contracted less sharply last month than in
August.
Elsewhere, Brazilian factory activity contracted for the
third straight month, though output expanded slightly, while
Mexico's factory sector stagnated in September.