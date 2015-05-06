GLOBAL ECONOMY-Yields, commodities whisper of reflation promise

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY May 6 A sudden sell-off in safe-haven
bonds, and an equally rapid revival in resource prices, could
herald the end of the dog days of deflation and a return to the
more reflationary world of old.
The epicentre of the dramatic slide in bond prices has been
the euro zone, where yields on 10-year German paper
tripled to 0.517 percent in just four sessions, erasing all the
price gains made this year.
A positive spin on this would be that the European Central
Bank's massively expanded campaign of asset-buying is working
far more quickly than even optimists dared hope.
"There has been a profound easing in financial conditions
over the past six months - a potent dose of stimulus," said
Christel Aranda-Hassel, a research analyst at Credit Suisse.
"There are clear upside risks to euro area growth this year
and next. In that respect, the economy looks ever more
inconsistent with zero and falling bond yields."
The fact other bond markets have followed suit suggests
investors globally might be sighting economic recovery and
inflation on the horizon, even if the flow of actual data has
been mixed at best.
Growth numbers have revealed a sharp loss of momentum in the
U.S. and Chinese economies in the first quarter, while business
surveys showed Asia remaining sluggish in the coming months. But
data last week showed the euro zone had emerged from deflation,
the U.S. service sector is expanding nicely and wage inflation
is picking up in the United States.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries touched a two-month
top at 2.20 percent on Tuesday, having climbed from 1.92 percent
in little more than a week.
Yields in Australia, Canada and Britain all hit their
highest in at least four months, with British bonds bearing the
added burden of political uncertainty ahead of a general
election on Thursday.
While global turning points are notoriously hard to call,
commodities have also been acting that way in recent days.
Oil and copper prices have sped to their highest for the
year so far, while zinc reached ground not trod in eight months.
Brent crude has climbed 50 percent from its January
trough to reach $68.24 a barrel, with U.S. crude not far
behind at $61.34.
A chart of the jump in bund yields look eerily similar to
that for copper, hinting at some correlation if not causation.
(link.reuters.com/few64w)
TERM RISK TANTRUM
However, a far less benign explanation for the back-up in
bond yields might be the simple pressure of positioning - that
the rush for returns at ever-longer maturities drove yields so
low that buyers went on strike.
This is a theory favoured by RBS's head of treasury
strategy, William O'Donell, who calls it a "Term Risk Tantrum",
referring to the premium investors demand for lending money out
for years and years.
"In our opinion, this macro re-pricing is synonymous with
the fraying/unwinding of many "crowded" trades across fixed
income and risk markets.
"It looks like we are nearing the precipice of what could
prove to be a sustained outright bearish correction."
If the rise in yields is not a reflection of an improving
economic background, then it may prove self-defeating by
tightening financial conditions and snuffing out any recovery.
Key will be whether policymakers start publicly protesting
at the sea change in bonds, as they have so often in recent
years.
"It all reads like a global economy that is not sure if it
is at a turning point or not - the long end of the yield curve
says 'yes' but central banks still say 'maybe' at best," wrote
analysts at Rabobank in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore;
Editing by Alex Richardson)