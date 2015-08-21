WRAPUP 3-Disappointing business surveys intensify world growth fears

(Adds U.S. manufacturing PMI data)
* China factory activity sinks to 6-1/2-year low
* Orders fall at faster rate, more workers being laid off
* Markets fall on fears China will hit global growth
* Euro zone business growth remains weak in August
* U.S. factory growth unexpectedly slows
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Aug 21 Signs China's economic slowdown
is deepening and weak growth in Europe and the U.S. reported on
Friday further damaged the outlook for the global economy,
sending stocks and commodity prices reeling.
China's factory sector shrank at its fastest rate in almost
6-1/2-years in August, a private survey showed, pushing
investors who fear China's sagging economy will translate into
slower global economic growth to take refuge in gold and bonds.
World markets had already been on edge after China's
surprise devaluation of the yuan last week and a 33 percent fall
in its stock markets since mid-year.
"Uncertainty about China growth is now the main swing factor
in markets," said Tim Condon, an economist at ING Group in
Singapore.
"Today's data reinforced the doubts about global growth."
The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 47.1 in August, well below a
Reuters poll median of 47.7 and down from July's final 47.8.
It was the worst reading since March 2009, in the depths of
the global financial crisis, and the sixth straight one below
the 50-point level, which separates growth in activity from
contraction on a monthly basis.
The downdraft from China is particularly rattling economies
of its trade-reliant Asian neighbours.
South Korea, which counts China as its biggest trading
partner, said on Friday its exports slumped and Taiwan reported
on Thursday its export orders in July fell more than expected.
And while a similar factory survey in Japan pointed to a
pick-up there due to stronger domestic demand, policymakers in
Tokyo are keenly aware of the dangers if China slows further.
Following three decades of fast economic growth, Chinese
authorities have had limited success in shoring up activity this
year despite four interest rates cuts since November.
Last week's shock 2 percent devaluation in the yuan
and a slump in Chinese shares over the summer have
unnerved investors further.
The yuan has slid nearly 3 percent since its Aug. 11
devaluation, a fall some analysts say is too modest to boost
Chinese exports but notable enough to raise fears of competitive
currency devaluations between governments.
The speed with which China's economy is losing steam has led
to analysts warning the government may struggle to meet its
growth target of 7 percent this year if it doesn't ratchet up
policy support. China's factory output, retail sales and
investment all disappointed in July.
"While we do not have enough information to assess all the
details of official releases, we share the view that real GDP
growth probably slowed more than reported in recent quarters,"
said Wei Yao at Societe Generale.
Stock markets around the world tumbled towards their worst
week of the year on Friday as the weak Chinese data sent
investors scurrying to safe-haven assets.
EUROZONE ACTIVITY EDGES UP, WORRIES LINGER
A relatively upbeat euro zone survey, one of the bloc's
earliest monthly economic indicators, suggested the European
Central Bank's massive bond-buying programme and a weaker euro
may be finally having an impact on activity.
Markit's Composite Flash PMI, rose to 54.1 this month from
July's 53.9, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a
modest dip to 53.8.
The headline index has been above 50 since mid-2013 and
Markit said the PMI suggested third-quarter GDP growth of 0.4
percent, matching the prediction in a Reuters poll last week.
"It points to weak growth that will do little to erode the
spare capacity in the region," said Jennifer McKeown at Capital
Economics.
"We still see euro zone growth slowing in the coming months
as earlier boosts from falling inflation and the euro's
depreciation fade, particularly if renewed uncertainty
surrounding the Greek election damages confidence."
Adding to uncertainty for investors following a brief period
of relief after Athens avoided default and signed a third
bailout to stay in the euro zone, Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras resigned on Thursday.
U.S. FACTORY ACTIVITY SLOWS
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed unexpectedly
to its weakest pace in almost two years in August, according to
Markit.
The preliminary U.S. Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.9 in
August, its lowest since October 2013, from a final July reading
of 53.8. Economists polled by Reuters forecast an August reading
of 54.0.
Job creation also slowed, with the index at 52.2, its
weakest since July 2014, down from 53.8 in July.
"August's survey highlights a lack of growth momentum and
continued weak price pressures across the U.S. manufacturing
sector, which adds some fuel to the dovish argument as
policymakers weigh up tightening policy in September," said Tim
Moore, senior economist at Markit.
"According to survey respondents, the strong dollar
continued to put pressure on export sales and competitiveness,
while heightened global economic uncertainty appeared to have
dampened client spending both at home and abroad."
Most analysts still expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September, though
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting in July
showed policymakers discussed China, Greece's debt crisis and
the weak state of the global economy.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Choonsik Yoo, Stanley
White and Sam Forgione; Editing by Clive McKeef and Meredith
Mazzilli)