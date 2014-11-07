Oil price drop could have perverse braking effect on economy

* Oil exporters will have less to invest in bonds, shares
* Could push up borrowing costs, pressure share prices
* Central bank stimulus measures could offset impact
LONDON, Nov 7 A falling oil price could hamper
rather than aid economic recovery as lower export revenues for
energy producers will mean fewer petrodollars propping up
markets and keeping a lid on the cost of capital.
Research by BNP Paribas published this week found energy
exporting countries are set to pull more money out of world
markets than they put in for the first time in almost two
decades.
This, BNP said, amounts to less liquidity in financial
markets -- effectively less money chasing assets and propping up
prices which, in turn, potentially means a higher cost of
capital and weaker market prices.
Many investors expect this to contribute to upwards pressure
on real interest rates in the United States.
According to U.S. government data, members of the oil
exporters club OPEC are the fourth largest foreign owner of U.S.
Treasury bonds, holding $268 billion, which makes them a key
pillar of demand.
"Oil producers were exporters of savings. Most of that
money, at least what was put in FX reserves and Sovereign Wealth
Funds, went to U.S. Treasuries," said David Spegel of BNP.
"... with less incremental annual demand for U.S.
Treasuries... yields would not have as much support and would
more easily move higher."
Some investors say the withdrawal of liquidity could mean
real rates rise elsewhere too, hurting less robust economies
than the United States, such as Europe's.
"America deserves higher real interest rates because
unemployment is down, the economy is happier than most.
Somewhere like Europe where they're really not ready for higher
real interest rates, it could be very painful," said Charles
Morris, of HSBC Global Asset Management.
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, emerging markets equity strategist at
ING Investment Management says fewer petrodollars will
exacerbate an existing trend of declining global market
liquidity already set in motion by a slowing China.
HEADWIND FOR EMERGING MARKETS
Most likely to feel the impact are emerging markets
dependent on foreign capital, such as South Africa and Turkey,
he said, which are already seeing their currencies fall as
investors move money out in search of the potentially higher
yields on offer in the U.S. if rates rise there.
"You can quantify global liquidity by looking at foreign
exchange reserves and there we have seen deterioration and
that's likely to continue which means capital flows to emerging
markets are less supported than they were. This is a longer term
headwind for these markets," Bakkum said.
The rate of increase in total reserves held around the world
has slowed since 2009, from 16 percent to just 2 percent in
The impact could also be felt on stock markets.
Sovereign wealth funds, many of which are based on commodity
export revenues including oil and gas, already feature
prominently on the shareholder registers of many of the world's
largest companies.
Norway's $890 billion oil fund owns 1.3 percent of all
global shares, for example.
These funds are also a major force in deal making. Sovereign
funds spent $24.5 billion on mergers and acquisitions in the
first half of 2014, the most in any six-month period since 2010,
A withdrawal of oil money would consequently have
potentially far reaching consequences on company valuations.
However, some investors argue that a meaningful impact on
asset prices from a withdrawal of liquidity related to falling
oil prices is not imminent, partly because central banks can
compensate with stimulus measures, at least for now.
Andrew Milligan, Head of Global Strategy at British fund
manager Standard Life Investments said moves towards monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
demonstrate this ability.
"You could argue that the fall in oil prices has caused a
potential risk of a reduction of liquidity in international
capital markets.
"And two central banks have stepped up to the plate
already," he said, noting that the banks framed their actions in
terms of controlling inflation, rather than affecting
international capital markets.
"(They) said: 'This is a risk we have to be wary of ... and
we're responding'."
