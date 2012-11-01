GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories perk up, U.S. shows improvement

By Steven C. Johnson and Lucy Hornby
NEW YORK/BEIJING, Nov 1 Asia's large economies
started to pick up steam last month after a year of slower
growth, surveys showed on Thursday, while U.S. manufacturing
showed modest improvement.
The jury was out on whether the data signalled sustained
improvement in the fragile global economy, although analysts
said strength in the United States and China, the world's two
biggest economies, was essential to overall economic well-being.
That is particularly so at a time when a debt crisis in the
17-country euro zone has plunged several countries in the region
into recession. Reports on major euro zone countries are due on
Friday and expected to show continued economic contraction.
But the picture appeared to be brightening elsewhere.
The Institute for Supply Management said the pace of U.S.
manufacturing growth picked up slightly in October, with its
index rising to a five-month peak of 51.7. But hiring in the
sector slowed.
A separate report from data firm Markit showed the slowest
pace of growth in 37 months, the result of reduced demand for
U.S. goods overseas.
"It looks like manufacturing has stopped deteriorating. It's
weak growth but it's growth," said Christopher Low, chief
economist at FTN Financial.
More encouraging, payrolls processor ADP said U.S. companies
added 158,000 jobs in October, far more than the 135,000
forecast in a Reuters poll. Another report
showed consumer confidence at a four-year high.
The data was welcomed by the U.S. stock market, which rose
on the second day since it reopened following a massive storm
that battered the U.S. Northeast earlier this week.
The data "are encouraging," said David Sloan, economist at
4Cast Ltd in New York. "There shouldn't be any distortions from
the hurricane yet. There is some evidence of labor market
improvement. It is not totally convincing yet but overall the
message is positive."
A more comprehensive government jobs report due Friday,
however, was expected to be a bigger test of U.S. labor market
health and will be the last economic data before the Nov. 6
presidential election. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected
the economy added 125,000 jobs in October.
In Brazil, manufacturing expanded for the first time since
March, according to the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index,
boosting hopes for economic improvement in the fourth quarter.
ASIAN REBOUND
Data from Asia was encouraging as well. China's economy, the
motor of global growth in recent years, appears to have gathered
pace in October after slowing to its weakest pace in more than
three years in the third quarter.
Chinese manufacturing showed renewed vim, with the official
manufacturing purchasing managers' index rising to 50.2 from
49.8 in September. Economists said that could help lift
fourth-quarter growth above the 7.4 percent rate recorded in the
July-to-September period.
Also on Thursday, the final reading of the Chinese HSBC PMI
rose to 49.5 in October from 47.9 in September. The reading was
the highest since February.
The official PMI generally paints a rosier picture of the
factory sector than the HSBC PMI as the official survey focuses
on big, state-owned companies, while the HSBC survey targets
smaller, private companies that have limited access to bank
loans.
"Overall sentiment is brightening and Chinese orders are
suggesting a moderate recovery," said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Beijing has been following a programme of pro-growth fine
tuning of economic policies for a year and analysts broadly
expect that to remain in place when a new leadership line-up at
the top of the ruling Communist Party is unveiled this month.
"The return of the PMI above 50 suggests economic momentum
has indeed picked up. It indicates the effect of policy easing
may have been stronger than the consensus expected," Zhiwei
Zhang of Nomura said in a comment emailed to Reuters.
"We believe macro data will continue to surprise on the
upside in coming months, as the government continues to ease
policy through the period of leadership transition."
South Korea, another of Asia's manufacturing powerhouses,
posted the first annual rise in exports in four months in
October, adding to hopes for a turnaround after a year-long
slump in global trade.
HEADING FOR THE CLIFF?
The biggest risk to more robust global growth, however, may
be just around the corner. After the U.S. election, Congress
will have less than two months to decide whether to let some
$600 billion of automatic tax increases and spending cuts to
take effect.
While fiscal tightening of that magnitude would help reduce
a U.S. budget deficit of more than $1 trillion - something both
Democrats and Republican say is essential - it would also be a
big hit on U.S. output, which would threaten global growth.
That has raised concern among some central bankers and
finance ministers due to attend a Group of 20 meeting in Mexico
on Sunday and Monday.
It was also keeping market participants uneasy.
"The big thing weighing on business sentiment is the fiscal
cliff. Things like investing and hiring are delayed but not
cancelled outright," said FTN Financial's Low said.
"The divergence between business and consumer sentiment is
unusual. Consumers seem oblivious about possible tax increases."