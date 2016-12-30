Bankers cautious on outlook for global equity deals after 2016 slide

* Equity capital market activity falls 26 pct to $649 bln
* IPO volume down 31 pct to $131 bln
* JP Morgan tops global league table
By Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, Dec 30 Global equity raising fell by
more than a quarter in 2016, data showed on Friday, hit by
geopolitical shocks and a string of failed initial public
offerings (IPOs), with the outlook for 2017 looking shaky.
Companies raised $648.9 billion in equity during 2016,
against $873 billion last year, Thomson Reuters Equity Capital
Markets (ECM) data up to Dec. 28 showed.
Money raised from IPOs was down by almost a third at $130.6
billion despite equity indices touching record highs in the
latter stages of the year.
"The markets were volatile this year. There were times when
IPOs got launched but didn't get done, and there were also fewer
rights offerings," said Achintya Mangla, head of ECM in Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at JP Morgan, which topped
the league table for global equity offerings and IPOs.
"2017 will continue to be uncertain and volatile and I'd
expect IPO volumes will be in line with this year."
Mangla added that, though he does not expect IPO activity to
rise, there could be higher overall ECM volumes with a potential
increase in rights issues and acquisition-related financing.
The year's biggest IPO, for Postal Savings Bank of China
in September, was priced at the lower end of an
indicative range and traded flat before falling more than 10
percent.
Share price falls following two big European IPOs --
payments company Nets and energy business Innogy
-- put investors on edge, resulting in bankers being
unable to drum up sufficient support for a string of other
listings in the final quarter of 2016.
Market volatility was blamed for some of the cancelled
listings, which normally require a window of at least four weeks
to complete. In Europe, IPOs more than halved in volume terms
compared with 2015.
That could continue in 2017, with elections in France,
Germany and the Netherlands, as well as Britain formally
triggering the process of leaving the European Union, expected
to limit the number of suitable windows to launch IPOs.
WAITING IN THE WINGS
However, preparations are under way for a number of big
deals that could help to lift ECM activity in the coming year.
Telefonica has hired UBS, Morgan Stanley
and Barclays as global coordinators to list its
British mobile business O2, which could fetch about 10 billion
pounds ($12.2 billion).
A planned IPO of Siemens' healthcare subsidiary
and a capital raising by Bayer to finance the
acquisition of Monsanto could also be big-ticket deals.
Italy's UniCredit, meanwhile, plans to raise 13
billion euros ($13.6 billion) in the country's biggest share
issue to shore up its balance sheet and shield itself from a
broader banking crisis.
Credit Suisse aims to list its domestic operation
to raise a sum that could reach as high as 4 billion Swiss
francs ($3.9 billion) and Deutsche Bank is said to
be exploring options to beef up its capital.
There is also the potential that messaging app Snapchat's
decision to file for an IPO could persuade other technology
businesses to head for public markets.
"Tech companies have been able to achieve very attractive
valuations in the private markets, but some of the heat has come
out of the private funding arena and the IPO route is looking
more attractive," said Tom Johnson, Barclays' co-head of equity
capital markets in EMEA.
"If a few large tech company IPOs go well in the United
States, we would hope to see more here, too."
However, some bankers cautioned against taking investors'
apparent rotation towards equities and away from fixed income as
a guarantee for easy share issues.
"It might look like a bull market, but investors will still
be selective," Johnson said.
"Market performance has been mixed this year so there is
some caution and valuations have to reflect that."
($1 = 0.8168 pounds)
($1 = 0.9564 euros)
($1 = 1.0242 Swiss francs)
(Editing by David Goodman)