2016年 6月 11日 星期六

Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to largest since February -CFTC and Reuters

NEW YORK, June 10 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net longs rising to their highest in four months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $11.30 billion in the week ended June 7, from $4.86 billion the previous week.

Sterling net shorts expanded to their largest in three years roughly three weeks ahead of a crucial vote about Britain's future in the European Union. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

