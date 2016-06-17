Speculators reduce net-long U.S. dollar positions

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, but reduced their net long positions by more than $8 billion, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $2.72 billion in the week ended June 14 from $11.3 billion the previous week.
Speculators also reduced their net short positions against the British pound after growing to their largest in three years last week. The positions were tracked through Tuesday, eight days before a crucial vote about Britain's future in the European Union.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.