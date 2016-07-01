Speculators cut sterling shorts, U.S. dollar longs post-Brexit-CFTC, Reuters data

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Currency speculators reduced their net short position against the British pound in the week after the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to Reuters estimates and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators also trimmed net U.S. dollar longs to $3.01 billion.
The number of net short contracts on the pound fell to 42,711 contracts in the week ended June 28, from 51,947 shorts the previos week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.