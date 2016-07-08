Speculators boost dollar, yen bets 2 weeks after Brexit -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, July 8 Currency speculators raised
their net long position on the U.S. dollar and the yen as they
sought safety two weeks after the United Kingdom's shock vote to
exit the European Union.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.18
billion in the week ended July 5, from $3.01 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 49,031
contracts in the latest week.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie
Adler)