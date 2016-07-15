Long U.S. dollar bets rise to highest since early June-CFTC, Reuters

July 15 Currency speculators boosted their net long position on the U.S. dollar this week, climbing to the highest level since early June, as the currency benefited from a recent round of upbeat U.S. economic data.

The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $8.01 billion in the week ended July 12 from $4.18 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 60,067 in the latest week, the highest since the week of June 7, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)