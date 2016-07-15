版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 04:48 BJT

UPDATE 1-Long U.S. dollar bets rise in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table, comment, byline)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    July 15 Speculators boosted their net long
position on the U.S. dollar this week, raising it to the highest
level since early June, as the currency benefited from a recent
round of upbeat U.S. economic data.
    The dollar also got a boost from safe-haven flows as
investors grappled with Britain's surprising vote to leave the
European Union.
    The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$8.01 billion in the week ended July 12, from $4.18 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    It was the ninth straight week that the dollar posted a net
long position.
    A much stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls for
June, which came out last week, helped propel the greenback.
While that report did not exactly persuade the Federal Reserve
to increase the pace of U.S. rate hikes, it nonetheless cemented
the view that the U.S. economy is growing at a much steadier
pace than the rest of the world.
    Another rate increase by the Fed this year is not exactly a
long shot, analysts said. 
    "Last week's above-consensus U.S. labor market report for
June confirms that a Fed rate hike by year-end may not be
completely ruled out, especially if expectations of contagion
from the June's UK vote rapidly dissipate," said Samarjit
Shankar, head of iFlow and quant strategies at BNY Mellon in
Boston.
    Since the beginning of May, the dollar has gained roughly
5.2 percent.
    Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 60,067 in the
latest week, the highest since the week of June 7, data showed.
    Investors have been short the pound since November last
year. Since the Brexit vote, sterling has dropped more than 10
percent against the dollar.
    Short-term investors, meanwhile, put on more euro net shorts
this week, with contracts rising to 87,660, the largest since
February.
    Analysts say the euro's exchange rate versus the dollar has 
yet to fully reflect the impact of the Brexit vote on the EU.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         12 Jul 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             85,364            87,037
 Short            37,819            23,469
 Net              47,545            63,568
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         12 Jul 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            107,635           112,011
 Short           195,295           187,338
 Net             -87,660           -75,327
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,999           45,746
 Short           100,066           94,777
 Net             -60,067          -49,031
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,330           22,474
 Short            16,612           13,796
 Net               6,718            8,678
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,963           41,031
 Short            22,788           29,514
 Net              17,175           11,517
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,938           33,794
 Short            29,722           28,891
 Net              16,216            4,903
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,648           24,238
 Short            65,820           69,095
 Net             -37,172          -44,857
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         12 Jul 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,694           30,606
 Short            30,683           32,009
 Net               1,011           -1,403
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Tom Brown)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐