UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit more than 9-month high-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, comment,
byline)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    Nov 4 Speculators increased positive bets on the
U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, with net longs touching
their highest in more than nine months, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position advanced to
$20.78 billion in the week ended Nov. 1, from $18.81 billion the
previous week. This week's net long dollar position was the
largest since late January.
    Over the last few months, the dollar's positive momentum has
been driven by expectations the Federal Reserve will hike rates
next month. An October U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday
was generally viewed as positive overall despite coming out
lower than expected with 161,000 jobs created.
    "The October jobs report was generally better than expected
despite the headline miss, and does not contain anything to
deter the Fed from raising rates in December as we and many
investors presently expect," said Marvin Loh, senior global
markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston.
    The chances of a rate hike increased further and currently
point to an 80 percent chance that the Fed raises the funds rate
by 25 basis points in six weeks. 
    For the month of October, the dollar index rose more than 3
percent, although it pulled back a little bit this month,
sliding 1.5 percent.
    The upcoming U.S. presidential election has yet to figure in
a significant way among speculative investors. The general
perception though is that a victory by Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton would be positive for the dollar because it
would mean a continuation of the Fed's current monetary policy,
said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
   Sterling net short contracts, meanwhile, continued its
decline to 82,961 contracts, the lowest since late September.
Short contracts on the pound have fallen for five straight
weeks. 
    Worries have eased that Britain would undergo a "hard" exit
from the European Union and lose its access to the single
market. The pound has rebounded nearly 3 percent this
week to register its best weekly performance against the dollar
since October 2009.
    The euro net short position, on the other hand, touched its
highest level since mid-January at 137,385 contracts, data
showed.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.  
 
 Japanese yen net long:   43,160
 Euro net short:        -137,385
 Swiss Franc net short:  -19,970 
 Sterling net short:    - 82,961
 Australian dollar net long: 40,867 
 Canadian dollar net short:  -15,960
 Mexican peso short:      -36,472
 New Zealand dollar short: -965   
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

