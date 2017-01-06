UPDATE 1-Speculators lift U.S. dollar bets for 3rd week-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, comments, details, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Speculators boosted net long
bets on the dollar for a third straight week on expectations of
multiple U.S. rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $25.43
billion in the week ended Jan. 3, up from $24.17 billion the
week before. This week's net long dollar position was the
highest since the week of Dec. 13.
There is much cause for dollar optimism especially in the
wake of a December U.S. jobs report that finally showed wage
growth.
Lackluster earnings and low inflation have prevented the Fed
from raising interest rates and the rise in December wages
suggested that the U.S. economy was nearing full employment,
analysts said. That should keep the Fed on track to raise
interest rates as much as three times this year.
The non-farm payrolls report is one in a series of economic
numbers showing steady improvement of the U.S. economy.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see some hawkish Fed talk this
week, with the intention of preparing markets for the prospects
of a first quarter rate hike," said ING in a research note.
"Strong U.S. inflation and growth data over the next month
will likely see the reflationary uptick in U.S. yields continue
and this means a dollar buy-on-dips strategy remains
attractive."
Meanwhile, net short contracts on the yen slipped to 86,764,
after rising for nine straight weeks. The yen is tied to the
dollar's fortunes overall, and stands to benefit the most should
an overextended U.S. currency falter.
Kathy Lien, managing director FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York, expects the dollar to consolidate in the
115-117.50 yen range.
"The Fed isn't going to be raising interest rates anytime
soon so for the time being, gains for the overstretched dollar
could be limited but at the same time, pullbacks ahead of Donald
Trump's inauguration should be shallow," she added.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$9.211 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 37,962 40,565
Short 124,726 127,574
Net -86,764 -87,009
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$9.111 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 129,701 123,281
Short 199,757 192,689
Net -70,056 -69,408
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.952 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 55,482 50,062
Short 120,224 107,161
Net -64,742 -57,099
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.636 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 11,813 14,303
Short 25,252 24,394
Net -13,439 -10,091
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$0.288 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,546 36,597
Short 43,417 38,195
Net -3,871 -1,598
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$0.235 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 47,948 44,076
Short 51,204 45,586
Net -3,256 -1,510
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.555 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 22,279 21,411
Short 87,915 83,068
Net -65,636 -61,657
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.789 billion
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 25,522 25,448
Short 36,935 36,449
Net -11,413 -11,001
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Lisa Shumaker)