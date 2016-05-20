UPDATE 1-Speculators cut short U.S. dollar bets on Fed hike view-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on net short dollar, euro contracts)
May 20 Speculators pared back bets against the
U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors started
pricing in the possibility of an interest rate increase next
month.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $4.19
billion in the week ended May 17, from net shorts of $6.19
billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
Upbeat U.S. economic data such as last week's strong retail
sales report have strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates again next month. The latest Fed
minutes released earlier in the week also did not rule out a
June hike if economic data point to stronger second-quarter
growth as well as firming inflation and employment.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool,
moved to price in a 26 percent chance of a June hike late on
Friday, up from 19 percent two days ago.
As a result, the dollar has rallied 3.5 percent against a
basket of currencies in the last 13 days. For the month of May,
the dollar was up 2.5 percent, on pace for its largest monthly
gain since November.
Meanwhile, net euro short contracts edged higher to 22,587
from 21,872 contracts in the previous week. Last week's net
short contract in the euro was the smallest since June 2014.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 86,165 88,897
Short 27,246 29,850
Net 58,919 59,047
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 101,723 101,277
Short 124,310 123,149
Net -22,587 -21,872
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,533 37,628
Short 75,955 72,563
Net -38,422 -34,935
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 22,463 22,674
Short 18,316 15,757
Net 4,147 6,917
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,009 42,040
Short 14,303 16,166
Net 22,706 25,874
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 71,793 82,774
Short 46,900 44,616
Net 24,893 38,158
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 25,219 16,149
Short 70,910 61,369
Net -45,691 -45,220
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,545 33,573
Short 25,857 24,221
Net 6,688 9,352
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)