UPDATE 1-Speculators cut short U.S. dollar bets on Fed hike view-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on net short dollar, euro contracts) May 20 Speculators pared back bets against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate increase next month. The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $4.19 billion in the week ended May 17, from net shorts of $6.19 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. Upbeat U.S. economic data such as last week's strong retail sales report have strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again next month. The latest Fed minutes released earlier in the week also did not rule out a June hike if economic data point to stronger second-quarter growth as well as firming inflation and employment. Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool, moved to price in a 26 percent chance of a June hike late on Friday, up from 19 percent two days ago. As a result, the dollar has rallied 3.5 percent against a basket of currencies in the last 13 days. For the month of May, the dollar was up 2.5 percent, on pace for its largest monthly gain since November. Meanwhile, net euro short contracts edged higher to 22,587 from 21,872 contracts in the previous week. Last week's net short contract in the euro was the smallest since June 2014. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 86,165 88,897 Short 27,246 29,850 Net 58,919 59,047 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 101,723 101,277 Short 124,310 123,149 Net -22,587 -21,872 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 37,533 37,628 Short 75,955 72,563 Net -38,422 -34,935 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 22,463 22,674 Short 18,316 15,757 Net 4,147 6,917 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 37,009 42,040 Short 14,303 16,166 Net 22,706 25,874 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 71,793 82,774 Short 46,900 44,616 Net 24,893 38,158 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 25,219 16,149 Short 70,910 61,369 Net -45,691 -45,220 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 32,545 33,573 Short 25,857 24,221 Net 6,688 9,352