2016年 10月 1日 星期六 04:58 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators push U.S. dollar bets to six-week high-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar, yen, Mexican peso contracts, analyst
comments, table, byline)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Sept 30 Speculators boosted net longs
on the U.S. dollar to their highest in six weeks, Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday, in a volatile week that saw the
greenback rack up gains as a safe haven due to the troubles at
Deutsche Bank.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.7
billion in the week ended Sept. 27, from $6.6 billion
previously, the data showed.
    The dollar index ended flat on the week, but was down 0.6
percent for the month of September. Deutsche, which is Germany's
largest bank, has been engulfed by crisis after being handed a
demand for up to $14 billion by the Department of Justice for
misselling mortgage-backed securities.
    "Risk aversion should keep the greenback bid against
currencies like the euro, British pound, Australian and New
Zealand dollars," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
    That said, the case for a December rate hike remained firmly
in place with Friday's economic data supporting that, analysts
said, which should underpin the dollar in the short term.
    In addition, this week's line-up of Federal Reserve speakers
showed a "more forceful voice building" for a December
tightening, said Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist,
at BNY Mellon in Boston.
    The yen net long position, meanwhile, rose to a five-month
peak of 68,892 contracts, data showed, in the aftermath of the 
Bank of Japan's decision last week to target Japanese government
bonds' long-term yields.
    Investors believed the BoJ will be unable to prevent the yen
from strengthening further, noting that the currency has further
room for gains. So far this year, the yen has climbed nearly 19
percent against the dollar, on pace for its best yearly
performance since the global financial crisis in 2008.
    Data also showed that the Mexican peso's net short position
eased this week to 85,873 contracts, from a record level the
week before.
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-8.575 billion
         27 Sep 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             97,432            85,117
 Short            28,540            26,332
 Net              68,892            58,785
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $10.657 billion
         27 Sep 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            100,492            95,698
 Short           176,522           180,723
 Net             -76,030           -85,025
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $7.138 billion
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,177           69,233
 Short           135,891          127,919
 Net             -87,714          -58,686
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $0.767 billion
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,803           27,281
 Short            18,759           18,868
 Net              -5,956            8,413
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.88 billion
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,579           57,216
 Short            46,194           40,913
 Net             -11,615           16,303
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-1.151 billion 
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             62,892           48,543
 Short            47,884           41,695
 Net              15,008            6,848
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $2.215 billion
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,865           20,526
 Short           110,738          109,868
 Net             -85,873          -89,342
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.496 billion 
         27 Sep 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,159           34,778
 Short            40,952           42,694
 Net              -6,793           -7,916
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

