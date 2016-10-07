Speculators boost US dollar bets to highest since week of Aug. 9 -CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 7 Speculators lifted favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs hitting their highest in roughly two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.52 billion in the week ended Oct 4, from $9.71 billion the previous week.
Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, hit another record high of 97,572 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: