CORRECTED-Citadel Securities, XTX Markets join blockchain FX venture Cobalt

By Jemima Kelly
LONDON May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel
Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to
blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on
Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale
financial market uses of the technology.
London-based Cobalt, set up by two former bankers, wants to
use blockchain, the underlying technology behind bitcoin, to
reduce post-trade costs in currency trading, and to speed up the
time in which transactions are settled.
It said it will go live with its spot currency trading
system in the third quarter of this year.
Citadel and XTX Markets, both leading electronic
market-makers, join a handful of top banks in committing to be
clients of the system when it launches, though Cobalt declined
to say what their financial commitment amounted to.
"We’ve got significant endorsement from two of the largest
institutional FX trading participants in the market, who are
leaders in technology," Adrian Patten, Cobalt's chairman and
co-founder and a former foreign exchange trader at UBS and
Deutsche Bank, told Reuters.
Blockchain, also known as distributed ledger technology,
works as a web-based transaction-processing and settlement
system. It creates a "golden record" of any given set of data
that is automatically replicated for all parties in a secure
network, eliminating any need for third-party verification.
Post-trade processing costs banks tens of millions of
dollars each year, so blockchain technology which is cheaper and
quicker is attractive. But many people believe blockchain is
still at least five to ten years away from large-scale adoption.
Foreign exchange trades currently need multiple records for
buyer, seller, broker, clearer and third parties and then
reconciliation across multiple systems, at a significant cost.
Patten said it could provide savings for banks and other
market-makers like Citadel and XTX of as much as 80 percent on
their post-trade spend.
"We are delighted to be part of the Cobalt initiative to
reduce risk and cost in post-trade FX, and we look forward to
working with them and other members of the network to transform
the landscape," said Zar Amrolia, co-chief executive of XTX.
Citi has invested in Cobalt and is a launch client,
Cobalt has said. Other top currency trading banks UBS
and Deutsche Bank have also committed to be clients,
according to media reports.
"Our goal is to be the ledger for the post-trade FX market.
What we’re trying to do is to have a one-time reconciliation for
FX transactions - a golden record - and post that transaction
and cashflow information onto one distributed ledger," said
Patten.
Cobalt has also secured investment from venture capital firm
Digital Currency Group and consultancy First Derivatives, though
it declined to say how much.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)