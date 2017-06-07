Euro hits 4-day low after report says ECB will cut inflation forecasts

LONDON, June 7 The euro fell to a four-day low
against the dollar on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the
European Central Bank was preparing to cut its inflation
forecasts at this week's policy meeting due to weaker energy
prices.
Having traded close to six-month highs in European morning
trade, the shared currency fell to $1.1205 after the report was
published and was last down over half a percent on the day at
$1.1211.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a six-week low
of 0.25 percent, down 1 basis point on the day.
European shares moved higher as the euro weakened, with the
broader euro zone equity index rising to the day's
high, up more than 0.5 percent, and the German blue chip index
turning into positive territory.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Abhinav Ramnarayan, Danilo
Masoni, Ritvik Carvalho and Patrick Graham)