GRAPHIC-Euro on track for best December since '08, despite likely Fed hike

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 14 As the Federal Reserve prepares
to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade,
just two weeks after the European Central Bank extended its
bond-buying programme, conventional wisdom states the euro
should be weakening.
Instead, it has gained 4 percent so far this month.
It is on track for its best December against the dollar since
end-2008, Reuters data shows, even though the Fed is widely
expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point on
Wednesday.
For a graphic, click: reut.rs/1TL6pcd
The dollar index against major currencies, which hit
its highest level since April 2003 of 100.51 on Dec. 2, the day
before the ECB eased policy, has shed 2.5 percent this month,
touching a six-week low on Tuesday.
One reason for the euro's bounce is that ECB's easing
measures fell short of expectations. That prompted investors to
trim bets against euro and unwind trades in which they sold the
currency to buy riskier and higher-yielding assets.
"Investors appear to have taken a more cautious stance
towards central bank events after the ECB under-delivered
compared to market expectations," said Georgette Boele, analyst
at ABN Amro.
After favouring the dollar for most of this year, many in
the market are nervous the Fed, too, could fall short of
expectations. Some say the Fed may signal a very gradual pace of
tightening and fewer rate rises to come in 2016, lessening the
allure of the dollar.
Markets currently expect Fed rate path currently to include
at least four hikes over the next year, and any reduction could
push the dollar lower into the year end, traders said.
Further, rising anxiety about the rate hike combined with
plunging oil prices have caused stress in the U.S. junk bond
market over the past week. That has triggered some volatility in
world stock markets and led a few analysts to question whether
the Fed can raise rates with the outlook for global growth and
inflation is also murky.
"The dollar is under pressure as many market participants
with large dollar longs are getting cold feet ahead of the Fed
meeting," said Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"After all Fed chair Janet Yellen is likely to signal a very
slow rate cycle tomorrow evening. In addition liquidity towards
year-end is getting thin."
(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)