GRAPHIC-Euro on track for best December since '08, despite likely Fed hike

LONDON Dec 14 As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, just two weeks after the European Central Bank extended its bond-buying programme, conventional wisdom states the euro should be weakening.

Instead, it has gained 4 percent so far this month. It is on track for its best December against the dollar since end-2008, Reuters data shows, even though the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday.

For a graphic, click: reut.rs/1TL6pcd

The dollar index against major currencies, which hit its highest level since April 2003 of 100.51 on Dec. 2, the day before the ECB eased policy, has shed 2.5 percent this month, touching a six-week low on Tuesday.

One reason for the euro's bounce is that ECB's easing measures fell short of expectations. That prompted investors to trim bets against euro and unwind trades in which they sold the currency to buy riskier and higher-yielding assets.

"Investors appear to have taken a more cautious stance towards central bank events after the ECB under-delivered compared to market expectations," said Georgette Boele, analyst at ABN Amro.

After favouring the dollar for most of this year, many in the market are nervous the Fed, too, could fall short of expectations. Some say the Fed may signal a very gradual pace of tightening and fewer rate rises to come in 2016, lessening the allure of the dollar.

Markets currently expect Fed rate path currently to include at least four hikes over the next year, and any reduction could push the dollar lower into the year end, traders said.

Further, rising anxiety about the rate hike combined with plunging oil prices have caused stress in the U.S. junk bond market over the past week. That has triggered some volatility in world stock markets and led a few analysts to question whether the Fed can raise rates with the outlook for global growth and inflation is also murky.

"The dollar is under pressure as many market participants with large dollar longs are getting cold feet ahead of the Fed meeting," said Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"After all Fed chair Janet Yellen is likely to signal a very slow rate cycle tomorrow evening. In addition liquidity towards year-end is getting thin."

(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)