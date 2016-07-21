Euro rises as ECB's Draghi gives no hint of September action

LONDON, July 21 The euro rose to hit a day's
high against the dollar on Thursday, after European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi said only that the bank would take time to
reassess any changes in the economic outlook.
The ECB earlier as expected kept interest rates unchanged at
record lows but there was no hint in Draghi's comments or the
bank's post-meeting statement that it is set on easing policy
further in September to support growth.
Some investors had speculated that in response to last
month's vote by Britain to leave the European Union, the bank
would signal more stimulus was imminent. The euro rose to
$1.1060, up 0.35 percent on the day.
"The euro has squeezed higher as Draghi offered no surprise
and no strong sense of urgency," said a trader in a North
American bank.
Italian government bond yields rose to a three-week high
while German yields fell after
Draghi said no attention was given to specific instruments.
Media reports in the run up to the meeting had said the ECB
was considering changing the country mix of its quantitative
easing programme to skew purchases towards Italy.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, Patrick Graham and John Geddie)