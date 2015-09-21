FOREX-Dollar strengthens on diverging Fed, ECB monetary policy

* Comments by Fed's Bullard, ECB's Praet boost dollar
* ECB policymakers keep door open for action
* ECB's Draghi, Fed's Yellen remarks later in week awaited
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. dollar strengthened
against a basket of major currencies on Monday on the view that
the U.S. Federal Reserve was still on track to hike rates this
year while the European Central Bank may ease further.
The European Central Bank's chief economist, Peter Praet,
reiterated the bank's readiness to modify its trillion-euro
bond-buying program should economic turbulence merit action, he
said in an interview in a Swiss newspaper.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, meanwhile, told CNBC
television on Monday there is "a powerful case to be made" for
the Fed beginning to tighten policy after nearly seven years of
rock-bottom borrowing costs.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams's remarks on
Saturday that a 2015 U.S. rate hike was still likely, along with
Bullard's comments supported views the Fed would tighten policy
this year after leaving rates unchanged last week.
"A rate hike is coming down the pike," Chris Gaffney,
president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis said.
Bullard and Praet's comments reinforced the view of
diverging monetary policy between the Fed, which is on track to
hike rates, and the ECB and Bank of Japan, which have kept
policy loose. A Fed hike is expected to boost the dollar by
driving investment flows into the United States.
The Fed's decision last week to hold off on a hike may lead
other central banks, including the ECB, to ease further, said
Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
He said a Fed hike would have supported the European economy
by weakening the euro against the dollar, and the fact that the
Fed decided to hold put more pressure on the European Central
Bank to ease further.
Analysts said traders would monitor comments from ECB
President Mario Draghi on Wednesday and Fed Chair Janet Yellen
on Thursday.
The dollar remained strong against a basket of major
currencies despite data on Monday showing U.S. home resales fell
more than expected in August.
The euro was last down 0.65 percent against the
dollar at $1.12270. The greenback was up 0.38 percent against
the Japanese yen at 120.430 yen. The dollar was also
up 0.38 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97250 franc
.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.90 percent at
95.722.
