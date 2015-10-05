FOREX-Dollar gains against major currencies on risk appetite

(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Expectations for later Fed rate hike boost risk appetite
* Dollar hits one-week high against yen
* Dollar weakens against emerging market currencies
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 5 The U.S. dollar rose against a
basket of major currencies on Monday on renewed risk appetite in
the wake of a disappointing U.S. jobs report that suggested the
Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest rates for
longer.
Data on Friday showing a stumble in U.S. jobs growth has led
traders to expect that the Fed will delay its first rate hike
since 2006 to early next year. That view boosted risk appetite
and put selling pressure on the euro, yen, and Swiss franc,
which traders view as safer funding currencies given their low
yields.
A U.S. rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States. While the dollar has
previously weakened on expectations for later Fed rate hikes,
the greater risk appetite took precedence on Monday.
"The risk appetite flows are trumping any disappointment on
the interest rate front," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.26 percent at
96.081, marking a recovery from a nearly two-week low of 95.218
hit Friday. The dollar also hit a one-week high against the yen
of 120.550 yen.
The view that the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan
could increase their monetary stimulus programs also helped the
dollar gain against the euro and yen, analysts said. The dollar
weakened against some riskier emerging market currencies,
however, on the greater risk appetite.
Against the Brazilian real, the dollar was last down 0.67
percent at 3.9 reais.
"If the Fed is seen as having an accommodative stance for
longer, whereas you have active easing from the ECB and the BOJ
and the potential that they could do more, that is supportive of
the overall risk environment," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
The dollar was last up 0.46 percent against the yen at
120.450 yen, and was up 0.41 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.97570 franc.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 1.81 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)