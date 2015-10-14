FOREX-Dollar sags to 7-week lows on weak U.S., Chinese data

* U.S. retail sales, PPI data raise doubts on rate increase
* U.S. grew modestly in mid-Aug to early Oct -Fed's Beige
* China also seen making Fed wait before hiking rates
* Sterling jumps to 3-week high on strong jobs report
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The dollar sank to a seven-week
low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as more signs of
slowing growth in the United States and China raised doubts the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.
A late sell-off on Wall Street spurred a flood of selling in
the greenback for its biggest one-day decline in 7-1/2 weeks.
Data on the world's two biggest economies hinted at
disinflationary pressure due to flagging domestic demand with
U.S. retail sales edging up a tiny 0.1 percent and producer
prices falling 1.1 percent.
This weakening backdrop may cause Fed policymakers to delay
a possible rate increase until they see evidence of improving
U.S. demand and a risk of inflation.
"The dollar is weakening because of the expectations that a
Fed rate hike is being pushed further and further out," said
Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street
Global Advisors' U.S. Intermediary Business in Boston.
The U.S. economy may not be as weak as some traders fear
after the Fed's Beige Book showed it grew at a modest pace in
recent weeks, although a strong dollar restrained manufacturing
and tourism.
The greenback's strength since June 2014 has been a drag on
the U.S. economy and has made the Fed reluctant to hike near
zero rates. The dollar index has retreated over 6 percent from
its 12-year peak set in March.
The dollar index was last down 0.95 percent at
93.863. It hit a seven-week low of 93.845.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a 1-1/2 week low, last 0.8
percent lower to 118.75 yen
The euro reached a seven-week high against the greenback. It
was last up nearly 1 percent at $1.1487.
Earlier China's price data showed annual consumer inflation
growth slowed to 1.6 percent in September, below a forecast 1.8
percent rise and 2.0 percent increase in August.
"A clouded outlook for China can be used as an argument by
the Fed to postpone a rate hike," said Niels Christensen,
currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see about a
1-in-4 chance the Fed would raise rates by year-end, according
to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The Australian dollar, a proxy for investments in
China, rose 0.8 percent to $0.7305, erasing earlier losses
during Asian trading on the muted Chinese inflation data.
Sterling jumped to its strongest levels against the
dollar in three weeks on upbeat employment data. It was up 1.6
percent at $1.5492.
