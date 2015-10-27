FOREX-Dollar edges up as Fed statement looms

* Dollar gains slightly against euro, sterling, franc
* Traders shrug off U.S. durables, consumer confidence data
* Oil-sensitive currencies fall as oil hits 6-week lows
(Updates throughout, adds quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The dollar rose slightly
Wednesday against a basket of currencies as weak U.S. data and a
wait-and-see approach to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday policy
announcement buoyed the greenback.
The dollar stayed stronger against the euro, British pound
and Swiss franc as traders brushed off two disappointing U.S.
reports that included a 1.2 percent drop in durable goods for
September and a surprise drop in consumer confidence in October.
"I wouldn't think that (the data released Tuesday) has too
much of an influence on the Fed meeting this week. They're
looking at overall trends," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "More
importantly, we're going to be paying close attention to the
statement to see if there's any change in their assessment of
the economy."
In late trading, the dollar index was up 0.08 percent
at 96.948, rebounding from an earlier low of 96.583.
U.S. labor markets and economic activity as well as China's
rate cut and signals from the European Central Bank were
weighing on trader's minds, Viloria added.
"If the Fed notes global development as they've noted in
recent meetings this could also cause some restraint in the U.S.
dollar and in expectations of that tightening," he said.
There is broad consensus the Federal Open Market Committee
will refrain from ending its near-zero interest rate policy
after its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday. The U.S.
central bank's policy-setting group may still hint at the
possibility of a rate hike at its December meeting.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 5 percent
chance of the Fed raising rates and a 30 percent probability of
such a move in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The FOMC will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. on
Wednesday.
Globally, oil-linked currencies suffered as oil prices fell
for a third straight day on fears that an oversupply would bog
down crude prices and hurt oil exporters such as Norway and
Russia.
The Norwegian crown lost 1.65 percent at 8.4623 crown
per dollar, and the Russian currency fell more than 3 percent
to 64.9475 rouble to the dollar.
Fellow oil producer Canada's currency also weakened, though
not as much. The Canadian dollar reached C$1.3270 to
the U.S. dollar, its weakest since early October.
Brent crude shed 1.45 percent to $46.85 per barrel,
after falling more than $1 to $46.41, the lowest since
mid-September.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Jemima Kelly in London,
Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King and Dan Grebler)