FOREX-U.S. jobs report sends dollar soaring against major currencies

* Dollar at six-month high against euro
* U.S. economy creates 271,000 jobs
* CME FedWatch sees 70 pct chance of Fed hike in December
(Adds quotes, Fed comments)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The dollar jumped against major
world currencies on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy
created far more jobs than expected in October, bolstering the
case for an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next
month.
Non-farm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest
rise since December. Market economists polled by Reuters had
predicted 180,000 new jobs for October.
The data sent the dollar higher across the board. The
greenback hit highs of 2-1/2-months versus the yen, seven months
against the Swiss franc and 6-1/2 months against the euro.
"I think (the dollar increase) will be sustained and will
continue in the coming week," said Kathy Lein, managing director
of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "I don't
think we'll get too much additional push but maybe a slow ascent
higher."
Recent speeches from Fed officials, including Chair Janet
Yellen, had given traders the impression that the bar for a rate
hike at its December meeting was low. Before the report,
economists had said monthly job gains above 150,000 in October
and November would be sufficient grounds for the first increase
in overnight borrowing costs since 2006.
"This is an unambiguously strong report," said Brendan
Murphy, senior portfolio manager for the Standish Global Fixed
Income Fund in Boston. "It gives the Fed a green light to raise
rates in December."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard added to that
perception on Friday, telling reporters after the data was
released that the "case continues to be compelling" for a
December rate increase. Bullard also said he expected inflation
to reach around 2 percent by the end of next year, fulfilling
the other part of the Fed's dual mandate.
Interest rate futures are now pricing a 72 percent chance
that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs next
month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch. Barclays, TD Bank
and BNP all changed their outlooks, predicting a rate hike in
December rather than March.
The euro fell to $1.0708, its lowest since April, and
last traded down 1.3 percent at $1.0741.
The dollar climbed to 1.0068 Swiss francs, its
strongest since mid-March. It was last up about 1 percent at
1.0060 francs.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 123.26 yen, its
highest since Aug. 21, and last traded at 123.20, up 1.2
percent.
Friday's gains put the dollar up 2.14 percent against the
yen for the week, on track for its largest weekly gain against
the Japanese currency since December.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Raboiun;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)