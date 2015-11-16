FOREX-Dollar adds to gains vs euro, index near 7-month high

(Updates market prices, adds quotes, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
* Dollar gains nearly 1 pct vs euro
* Analysts see Fed/ECB policy divergence pushing dollar
gains
* Dollar rises vs yen after Japan GDP slips
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The dollar rose sharply on
Monday, as markets were unshaken by the weekend attacks in
Paris, and investors continue to expect an interest rate hike
from the Federal Reserve.
Early worries over Friday night's attacks in Paris subsided
in morning trading as European equities erased early losses, and
as U.S. stocks rose as well, as an expected fear-driven move to
safe assets failed to materialize.
"In the context of what happened Friday, many people didn't
expect the market to have such a muted reaction on the equities
side of things," said Axel Merk, president and portfolio manager
at Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.
With the Paris attacks happening ahead of the weekend,
markets had time to absorb the details of the violence without a
knee-jerk reaction. That having happened, investors Monday came
in and focused on the fundamentals of the dollar against other
major currencies, Merk said, while adding he thought the
dollar's rally was overdone.
After rebounding in early trading, the euro fell to
near 6-1/2-month lows, down nearly 1 percent versus the dollar
at $1.0678.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, edged up 0.45 percent to
99.460, passing a seven-month high it hit following the Nov. 6
release of a surprisingly robust U.S. jobs report.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has been viewed
by traders as signalling the ECB will move forward with further
monetary easing next month in the euro zone, possibly cutting
interest rates deeper into negative territory and buying more
assets under its quantitative easing program.
A recent Reuters poll of more than 80 leading economists
found a 70 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise its
short-term lending rate at its final meeting of the year on Dec.
15-16. In October, 55 percent had seen a December rate rise.
The dollar also rose against the Japanese yen, adding
0.5 percent on Monday to 123.23 yen per dollar, drawing strength
from data showing Japan's economy slipped more than expected in
the July-September period, the second consecutive quarter of
economic contraction.
So far in November, the dollar has gained around 2 percent
against the yen.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)