FOREX-Dollar gains after U.S. data hardens December Fed hike view

By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The dollar climbed on Tuesday
as a rise in U.S. inflation reinforced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
The dollar touched a 10-month high versus the Swiss franc
and edged up slightly against the euro and Japanese yen after a
report showed U.S. consumer prices increased in October after
two straight months of declines.
Weaker-than-expected industrial output data pared the
dollar's gains later in the session, but the greenback overall
remained close to multi-month highs against major currencies.
"I think the market has the mindset that there is almost
nothing at this stage of the game that is going to dissuade the
Fed from going in December," said Lane Newman, director of
foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
"That's the general consensus. And today's number as
anything else has not changed that course of action or
expectation from what I can see."
In mid-morning trading, the dollar rose 0.4 percent against
the Swiss franc to 1.0128 francs. The euro was down 0.2
percent versus the greenback at $1.0662. Against the yen, the
dollar was up 0.2 percent at 123.370.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, hit a session high of
99.681, its highest since mid-April, and was last up 0.1
percent.
Almost all major currency trading banks are forecasting a
decline to parity in the euro against the dollar in the months
ahead, but the past two weeks have proved be stickier for the
dollar than some expected. Options markets also point to
substantial barriers to further gains between current levels and
March and April highs around $1.0450.
In a note overnight, CitiFX head of G10 FX strategy, Steven
Englander, laid out a handful of risks to current market pricing
from Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting
minutes.
"The big risk is that the minutes convey that many FOMC
members are less convinced on a December hike than the market
now thinks and could easily be swayed by market uncertainty or
other events to wait another couple of meetings," he said.
In sharp contrast with the Fed, the European Central Bank is
considered very likely to expand or extend its quantitative
easing program next month, while potentially also cutting
deposit rates, which is keeping the euro under
pressure.
Sterling bounced back from initial losses to trade up 0.1
percent against the dollar on the day at $1.5216.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by W Simon)