FOREX-Dollar falls against yen after Japan stops short of extra QE

* Dollar falls against yen
* BoJ tweaks asset purchase program
* Euro rises vs dollar in volatile trading
* Dollar index off two-week highs
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 18 The U.S. dollar tumbled against
the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monthly
asset-purchase program in a way that traders viewed as minor,
suggesting that the central bank may not ease policy as much as
expected.
The BoJ set up a program to buy exchange-traded funds,
extend the maturity of bonds it owns to around 12 years and
increase purchases of risky assets. The adjustment hurt the
dollar against the yen, since traders viewed it as an indication
that the BoJ may be less likely to ease monetary policy further.
The dollar has gained against the yen this year on the view
that the Federal Reserve's tilt toward higher rates and the
BoJ's path of more potential stimulus would support the
greenback since it would drive more investment flows into
higher-yielding U.S. assets.
"The fact that when they do something, they do very little,
shows that they are not really willing to step up monetary
easing," said Jose Wynne, global head of FX research at Barclays
in New York, in reference to the BoJ's move.
The dollar, which had hit a more than two-week high of
123.590 yen shortly after the announcement, was last down about
1 percent against the yen at 121.290 yen. The dollar
was still on track to post a modest percentage gain against the
yen for the week.
The euro rose slightly against the dollar, but analysts said
the move was attributable to thin holiday trading rather than
traders making bets on the fundamental outlook for the currency.
"After the FOMC... a lot of investors have just sort of
closed shop for the year or dialed down their trading activity,"
said Ian Gordon, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in New York. He was referring to the Fed's first rate hike in
nearly a decade on Wednesday.
The euro was last up 0.32 percent against the dollar at
$1.08600. The U.S. dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last
down 0.54 percent at 98.723 after hitting a two-week high of
99.294 on Thursday.
The euro was set to post its biggest weekly percentage drop
against the dollar in four weeks, while the dollar index was on
track to notch its biggest weekly percentage gain in a month and
a half.
The dollar was last down 0.37 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.99290 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)