FOREX-Dollar tumbles against yen after Japan delayed sales tax hike

* Japan sales tax increase delayed longer than market
expected
* Dollar hits two-week low vs yen
* Lingering June rate hike doubts weigh on dollar
* U.S. May ISM manufacturing data beats expectations
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. dollar on Wednesday
dropped to a two-week low against the yen after Japan delayed a
sales tax increase for longer than expected, raising concerns
about the lack of Japanese monetary stimulus to halt the yen's
rise.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a two and a
half-year delay in a sales tax increase, putting plans for
fiscal reform on the back burner amid weakness in the economy.
Some analysts said the delay raised concerns that Japan may
be less likely to engage in more monetary stimulus. Other
analysts said the length of the delay highlighted Japanese
officials' concerns about their country's economy.
"It highlights once again the lack of economic progress,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington. He said the dollar's weakness against
the yen was partly on safe-haven bids for the Japanese currency.
The dollar sank by as much as 1.5 percent against the yen to
a two-week low of 109.06 yen, continuing to ease from a
one-month high of 111.43 yen touched on Monday. The euro was
last up 0.49 percent against the dollar at $1.1184.
The dollar briefly pared declines against the euro, yen and
Swiss franc after the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of U.S. factory activity came in at 51.3 for May. That
beat expectations for a drop to 50.4, according to a Reuters
poll of economists.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. construction spending,
however, fell 1.8 percent in April, the most in more than five
years, as outlays fell broadly, which could prompt economists to
lower their second-quarter growth estimates.
Expectations of a June interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve rose after the ISM data. Fed funds futures suggested
traders last saw a 24 percent chance the U.S. central bank would
raise rates at its June meeting, up from 17 percent before the
ISM reading, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Analysts said doubts lingered about the likelihood of a June
rate increase. Some analysts have cited recent soft U.S.
economic data.
"The expectations for a June rate hike are still pretty low
in the market," said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist for
RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.5 percent
at 95.408.
