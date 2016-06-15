FOREX-Dollar slides after Fed cuts growth, rate forecast

* Fed keeps rates unchanged, but lower U.S. growth forecasts
* Fed's Yellen says Brexit one of factors for holding rates
steady
* Dollar/yen edges falls to lowest in more than two years
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 15 The dollar fell on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as
expected, and lowered its economic growth forecasts for this
year and next, suggesting it would be less aggressive in
tightening policy after 2016.
Against the yen, the dollar dropped to its lowest in more
than two years after the Fed statement.
The Fed did signal that it still plans two hike rates twice
this year as it expects the U.S. jobs market to strengthen, but
the futures market believed otherwise.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved
to price in just a 10 percent perceived chance of a July rate
hike. Chances of a September hike were placed at 26 percent,
while the odds for a November and December rate rise were under
50 percent.
"The tone of the statement is absolutely dovish and that was
reflected in the fact that the dollar was sold off, not super
aggressively, but we did see it move," said Joe O'Leary, senior
foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,
California.
"With what's going on globally, I don't think the Fed will
be as aggressive in raising rates as it once was a couple of
months ago."
Yellen, in a press briefing after the meeting, said one
reason for keeping U.S. rates steady was uncertainty surrounding
an upcoming referendum to determine whether Britain would leave
the European Union.
In afternoon trading, the dollar fell to 105.50 yen,
the lowest since mid-October 2014. It has since recovered to
105.97, down 0.1 percent
The euro also gained against the dollar, up 0.5 percent to
$1.1265, and rising 0.4 percent versus the yen to 119.39
yen.
The dollar index overall slid 0.3 percent to 94.606.
With the Fed out of the way, the focus has shifted again to
Brexit.
Betting odds indicate the implied probability of a British
vote to stay in the EU is 62 percent, according to Betfair. The
implied probability of an In vote fell on Tuesday to around 55
percent, then recovered to 62 percent later in the day.
"The initial impact of a Brexit on the euro should be
negative as fears about the growth outlook and the integrity of
the EU will fuel expectations of more ECB (European Central
Bank) easing," wrote Credit Agricole in a research note.
But the bank doubted that Brexit will lead to the demise of
the EU. It also believes that euro weakness will not be
sustained over the longer term.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and David
Gregorio)