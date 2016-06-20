FOREX-Dollar tumbles as polls show Brexit risk subsiding

* Dollar down as risk appetite returns to market
* Sterling up 2 percent, on track for biggest day in 7 years
* Opinion polls show 'Remain' camp regaining some momentum
* Yen falls with gold, U.S. Treasuries
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar tumbled on Monday
as sterling surged more than 2 percent and the euro jumped after
opinion polls swung in favor of the campaign for Britain to stay
in the European Union, boosting risk sentiment.
Investors reacted after three of six opinion polls published
during the weekend showed a shift toward keeping Britain in the
EU, with some citing the killing last week of pro-EU lawmaker Jo
Cox as a factor.
The implied probability of a "remain" vote in Thursday's
referendum rose to around 78 percent after falling as low as 60
percent last Thursday, according to odds from gambling website
Betfair.
Riskier assets like stocks rose while traditional
safe-havens like the Japanese yen, U.S. Treasuries and gold all
fell in a reversal of the risk-off trading that has dominated
markets for much of June.
"From what we've seen in the market those are the Brexit
trades and we've just seen a reversal of them after the seeming
reversal or at least moderation in the polls for Britain leaving
the European Union," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against a basket of major
currencies to 93.568, its lowest since June 9.
Sterling earlier rose to a global session high of
$1.4673, its highest in nearly three weeks, as it extended a
recovery from Thursday's more than two-month trough of $1.4013.
The rise put sterling on track for its best one-day performance
in seven years. It was last up 2 percent at $1.4650.
The pound jumped 2.4 percent to 152.80 yen,
pulling away from a three-year trough around 145.34 also set on
Thursday. The euro fell 1.5 percent to 77.40 pence.
Indicating a general pick-up in risk appetite as Brexit
worries eased, European shares rose 3.5 percent while
the U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 1.3 percent.
The yen fell across the board, slipping 0.35 percent against
the greenback to 104.60 yen, offering some relief for
Japanese policymakers concerned about the currency's recent
strength.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday
acknowledged for the first time that the central bank had failed
to hit its inflation target in the two-year time frame set in
2013, keeping alive chances for more stimulus in coming months.
The euro jumped 0.85 percent to 118.45 yen, well
above Thursday's three-year low of 115.51. Against the dollar,
the euro gained 0.6 percent to $1.1340.
