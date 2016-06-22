FOREX-Reduced Brexit fears lift European, commodity currencies

* Sterling, euo rise as odds of Brexit recede
* Dollar index as Yellen gives little sign of rate hike
* Kiwi hits 1-year high, Aussie 1-month high on risk
appetite revival
(Updates to afternoon trading, adds additional info)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 22 The dollar was broadly weaker
on Wednesday as risk appetite returned to markets, boosting
higher-risk currencies, while sterling and the euro rose on the
last day of campaigning before Britain's referendum on European
Union membership.
A swing in bookmaker odds towards Britain choosing to remain
in the EU, following the murder of a British lawmaker last week,
helped boost currencies like the Australian and New Zealand
dollars, considered riskier investments because of their ties to
commodity prices.
The shift also helped sterling to recover 5 percent from
lows around $1.40 last week.
"Part of it is gradually more and more the risk from Brexit
being removed, something that started last week when we saw the
polls changing around," said Charles St-Arnaud, senior
strategist and economist at Nomura Securities International in
London.
That bolstered the Australian and New Zealand dollar,
St-Arnaud said, with the kiwi rising to its highest since June
11, 2015, and the Aussie touching its highest since May 3.
"Being the highest-paying currencies in the developed world,
they're gaining quite a bit," St-Arnaud said.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.75 percent
against its U.S. counterpart to $0.7502. The New Zealand dollar
gained 0.7 percent to $0.7166. Both Australia and New
Zealand currently boast higher interest rates than the United
States, making them attractive to investors.
Analysts also pointed to the low volume in markets, saying
most investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of
Thursday's referendum.
Sterling rose to $1.4676, up 0.2 percent on the day,
and just more than a cent below its 2016 high.
Renewed risk appetite on reduced 'Brexit' fears also helped
currencies across Europe as the dollar fell against the Swiss
franc, touching its lowest since May 4, and the Danish
, Swedish and Norweigian crowns.
While the so-called Brexit vote continues to dominate
sentiment, testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
on Tuesday and Wednesday was seen by some as playing down the
chances of a hike in U.S. interest rates this summer.
U.S. interest rate markets price in only a 9.5 percent
chance of an increase in official borrowing costs next month and
just a 26 percent chance of a hike in September, according to
CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
The dollar fell by about 0.25 percent to 104.48 yen
and was 0.3 percent lower against the basket of currencies that
measures its broader strength. It fell 0.55 percent
against the euro to $1.1301.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Andrew Hay)