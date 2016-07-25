FOREX-Dollar steady before U.S. Fed, Bank of Japan meetings

* Dollar steady against euro, yen
* Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 25 The dollar was steady against
the euro and yen on Monday as investors look ahead to central
bank meetings with the U.S. Federal Reserve due to conclude a
two-day meeting on Wednesday and the Bank of Japan due to meet
on Friday.
The dollar has gained against major currencies in recent
weeks as better-than-expected economic data revives expectations
that the Fed will raise interest rates again this year.
At the same time, Japanese and European central banks are
seen as adopting more stimulative policies in an effort to stave
off deflation and generate growth.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he
would ease policy further if necessary to achieve its 2 percent
inflation goal.
"The risk is that the market's disappointed in one fashion
or another with the BOJ," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Expectations are strong enough that if they don't do anything,
the yen's going to strengthen."
The dollar was little changed on the day at 106.04
yen, and steady against the euro at $1.0984.
Kuroda also shrugged off speculation about
"helicopter money" saying that it would be prohibited by law if
it meant the BOJ directly underwriting government debt.
The Fed is seen as unlikely to raise interest rates on
Wednesday, though investors will be looking for any signs that
the U.S. central bank is more likely to hike rates in coming
months.
Improving economic data has increased expectations that the
Fed will raise rates in December after traders had previously
priced out the possibility of a rate hike this year entirely.
Fed fund futures on Monday indicate traders see a 56 percent
chance of a rate hike in December, up from 48 percent on Friday.
Any indication that the Fed may hike sooner than then could
rattle investors.
"I would not expect them to close the door on a September
rate hike because its data dependant and the data's been
stronger than expected," Chandler said. "That could inject extra
volatility in the markets."
European bank stress tests on Friday also will be a focus,
with investors concerned about potential capital shortfalls at
Italian and Portuguese banks.
Shares of Italian lender Monte Paschi were suspended on
Monday after falling more than 5 percent in early trading.
(Editing by Bill Trott)