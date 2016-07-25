FOREX-Dollar weakens against yen before Fed, BOJ meetings

* Dollar weakens against yen
* Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week in focus
(Updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 25 The dollar weakened against
the yen on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday, and a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday.
The dollar had gained against major currencies in recent
weeks as better-than-expected economic data revived expectations
that the Fed would raise interest rates again this year.
Japanese and European central banks, by contrast, are seen
as adopting more stimulative policies to stave off deflation and
generate growth.
The Bank of Japan may, however, underwhelm investors this
week as it faces dwindling options to reboot the country's
economy, analysts said.
"The risk is that the market's disappointed in one fashion
or another with the BOJ," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Expectations are strong enough that if they don't do anything,
the yen's going to strengthen."
The greenback weakened 0.24 percent to 105.81 yen on
Monday. The yen briefly erased gains after Nikkei reported that
Japan would double net fiscal spending to 6 trillion yen.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday he
would ease policy further, if necessary, to achieve its 2
percent inflation goal.
Kuroda also shrugged off speculation that the BoJ would
directly underwrite government debt, which is prohibited by law.
The Fed is seen as unlikely to raise interest rates on
Wednesday, though investors will be looking for any signs that
the U.S. central bank might be more likely to hike rates in
coming months.
Improving economic data has increased expectations that the
Fed will raise rates in December, after traders had entirely
priced out the possibility of a rate hike this year.
Fed fund futures on Monday indicate traders see a 56 percent
chance of a rate hike in December, up from 48 percent on Friday.
Any indication that the Fed may hike sooner than that could
rattle investors.
"I would not expect them to close the door on a September
rate hike because it's data dependant and the data's been
stronger than expected," Chandler said. "That could inject extra
volatility in the markets."
European bank stress tests on Friday also will be a focus,
with investors concerned about potential capital shortfalls at
Italian and Portuguese banks.
Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena dropped
8.3 percent on Monday on concerns over an expected rights issue
ahead of the test results.
(Editing by Bill Trott and Richard Chang)