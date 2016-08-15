FOREX-Dollar weakens on declining Fed rate hike expectations

* Dollar still haunted by soft U.S. retail sales data
* Japanese GDP data is weaker than expected, yen rises
(Updates prices, adds quote, changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Monday, undermined by recent soft U.S.
economic data that tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike this year.
The dollar, which has fallen in four of the last five
trading sessions, also slipped against the yen, a trend that has
been in place for much of this year, with investors generally
underwhelmed by Japan's recent stimulus measures.
The U.S. currency was 0.2 percent lower at 101.14 yen
after losing 0.6 percent on Friday, when U.S. retail sales and
producer prices came in weaker than expected. The euro was up
0.3 percent at $1.1190, having risen 0.2 percent on
Friday.
The dollar index was weaker at 95.57 after dropping
to 95.254 on Friday, its lowest level since Aug. 3.
U.S. Treasury yields slid on Friday, with the 10-year yield
falling 5 basis points to a two-week low of 1.48
percent. It traded a little higher percent on Monday.
"As it stands now, market participants see a less than 50-50
chance of rates rising by December. The dollar will continue to
struggle until that chance rises meaningfully," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a roughly 43
percent chance on Monday that the central bank would increase
rates at its December policy meeting, according to the CME's
FedWatch tool. That was down from 45 percent late on Friday.
Traders said the minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting,
due to be released on Wednesday, could give investors more clues
as to the direction of monetary policy.
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in
nearly a decade and signalled it would do so another four times
this year. It scaled that back to two hikes due to a global
growth slowdown, financial market volatility and generally muted
U.S. inflation.
The Labor Department is due on Tuesday to release consumer
price data for July. The consensus forecast is for consumer
inflation to be unchanged last month, down from 0.2 percent in
June, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Annual headline inflation is also expected to slow amid
lower oil prices.. Productivity data last week
indicated subdued inflationary pressures, underpinning
expectations the Fed will be in no hurry to raise rates.
Markets, meanwhile, showed little overall reaction to data
on Monday showing Japan's economy expanded 0.2 percent year on
year in the second quarter, well below expectations for a 0.7
percent expansion..
"Exchange rates continue to wreak havoc with Japanese
exporters' efforts, and given the recent appreciation of the yen
the problem will not improve in the near future," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The Australian dollar was 0.2 percent higher at US$0.7666
, having risen to a three-month high of $0.7760 last
week thanks in part to the country's relatively higher debt
yields.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Paul Simao)